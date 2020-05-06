Saban: Ruggs-Jeudy debate a matter of preference

"I think the reason being, a lot of the questions that people had about players, I think when I was in the NFL, I always wanted to try to get those questions answered myself whether I went and worked a player out or went to his pro day or saw him run a time or whatever it might be. And people didn't have the opportunity to do that," he said. "It wasn't realistic to think that you could get those questions answered that way this year and I think people relied more on relationships and communication with those who are around the player so I did get a lot more calls this year than I typically get."