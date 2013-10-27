Ryan throws four picks in Falcons' loss to Cardinals

Published: Oct 27, 2013 at 12:50 PM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Rookie Andre Ellington rushed for 154 yards on 15 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown run, and the Arizona Cardinals intercepted Matt Ryan four times in a 27-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Ellington's big run, tied for third-longest in Cardinals history, was part of a 21-point second quarter that put the Cardinals (4-4) in control for good.

Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, in the process becoming the youngest player - at 30 years, 57 days - in NFL history to reach 800 career receptions.

Ryan had thrown three interceptions total in the first six games of the season for the Falcons (2-5). Rashad Johnson had two of Arizona's interceptions.

The Cardinals picked off Ryan five times when the teams played last season.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Andre Ellington's performance against the Falcons with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Andy Reid on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Everything's not beautiful right now, but we're fighting through that'

In Monday's 20-17 win over the New York Giants, the Chiefs had two more turnovers, upping their league-worst amount of giveaways to 19, as Mahomes threw an interception for a career-worst seventh game in a row. 
news

2022 NFL Draft order: Eagles, Giants, Jets holding multiple picks inside top 11

Three teams would be holding multiple 2022 NFL Draft picks inside the top 11 if the season ended today. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the updated first-round order along with needs for every squad.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs got back on the winning track and back to .500 on the strength of a late Harrison Butker field goal that them to a 20-17 win over the Giants.
news

The First Read, Week 9: Impact of Von Miller trade on Rams; Cowboys pass another test

Will trading for Von Miller help Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams contend for the Super Bowl? Jeffri Chadiha explores that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW