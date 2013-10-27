Ryan throws four picks in Falcons' loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Rookie Andre Ellington rushed for 154 yards on 15 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown run, and the Arizona Cardinals intercepted Matt Ryan four times in a 27-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, in the process becoming the youngest player - at 30 years, 57 days - in NFL history to reach 800 career receptions.
Ryan had thrown three interceptions total in the first six games of the season for the Falcons (2-5). Rashad Johnson had two of Arizona's interceptions.
