Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) questionable vs. Bears

Published: Oct 12, 2018 at 10:06 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins list 11 players, including 10 as questionable, on Friday's injury report for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

One name, however, jumped out with a surprise designation.

After putting in a full practice Wednesday and Thursday, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) was limited Friday and is officially listed as questionable.

What caused the downgrade is unclear, as Tannehill's name or game status didn't come up Friday during head coach Adam Gase's news conference with local reporters, according to team transcripts.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Total Access that Tannehill's throwing shoulder has been bothering him since the Dolphins' Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots and that he might have been given a rest day Friday.

"At this point I've heard nothing that leads me to believe he will not be available this coming week," Rapoport said.

The Dolphins are set to face a stout Bears defense, which ranks second in the league in total defense, first against the run, eighth against the pass and second in sacks. Should Tannehill not play, the Dolphins would turn to backup signal-caller Brock Osweiler, who is 2-0 on his career against the Bears while as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2015 and Houston Texans in 2016.

Meanwhile, defensive end Cameron Wake (knee) is doubtful after not practicing the entire week. Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (concussion) returned to a full practice Friday and is questionable.

