Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) questionable vs. Bears

The Dolphins are set to face a stout Bears defense, which ranks second in the league in total defense, first against the run, eighth against the pass and second in sacks. Should Tannehill not play, the Dolphins would turn to backup signal-caller Brock Osweiler, who is 2-0 on his career against the Bears while as a member of the Denver Broncos in 2015 and Houston Texans in 2016.