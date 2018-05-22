Around the NFL

Ryan Tannehill fully participating in OTAs for Dolphins

Published: May 22, 2018 at 01:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

So far, so good for Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who's working toward completing his comeback from a season-ending knee injury.

Tannehill will participate with no limitations Tuesday when the Dolphins kick off 10 days of organized team activities followed by a three-day mandatory minicamp, a source informed of the signal-caller's status told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Dolphins are keeping a close eye on Tannehill, who will experience his most on-field work since suffering a torn ACL during training camp in August 2017. Still, the team isn't planning to schedule rest days for the quarterback, according to Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post.

With the 30-year-old Tannehill out of the lineup last year, the Dolphins brought in Jay Cutler before sputtering through a 6-10 season.

A healthy Tannehill offers optimism for a turnaround when considering he enjoyed success in 2016, which marked Adam Gase's first year as Miami's head coach. During that season, Tannehill established career highs in completion percentage (67.1) and quarterback rating (93.5) en route to leading the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and a postseason berth.

Gase looks forward to having Tannehill back on the field.

"I've seen a guy that's very confident," Gase recently said, via The Palm Beach Post. "I know he's excited to get back out there. I know us as coaches, we're excited to have him out there. He's just really smooth with the operation that we've been able to do as far as what we're doing in practice or those throwing sessions. It just feels smooth."

The Dolphinsfurther signaled their confidence in Tannehill by not adding a quarterback through the draft. Miami currently has Brock Osweiler, David Fales and Bryce Petty on the roster behind Tannehill.

