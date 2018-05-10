Dolphins' Adam Gase: 'A lot of confidence' in QB room

When Ryan Tannehill went down last season, the Dolphins pounded the pavement for a veteran passer and lured Jay Cutler -- for better or worse -- to Miami.

This time around, coach Adam Gase is confident his quarterback room, backed by Brock Osweiler and David Fales, can pull its weight.

"Nope," Gase said Thursday when asked if he'd feel pressure to sign a veteran if Tannehill was lost. Instead, the coach expressed confidence in his backups.

"It depends on which one of those guys wins the No. 2 job. But those guys wouldn't be on the roster if I wasn't," Gase said, per Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. "I am comfortable. I am comfortable with the two guys. Between David and Brock, I am comfortable. And if I wasn't, then I would have somebody else here."

Gase pushed back on the idea that he signed Osweiler -- the jettisoned Texans and Browns starter -- simply because of their time together in Denver, saying he "probably took longer than everybody else" to warm up to the idea of adding Brock.

Gase also noted, once again, Miami's decision to stay put in the draft.

"There is a lot of confidence as far as the guys that we have here right now," Gase said. "We did a good job as far as lining up what we thought was the quarterback rankings. We felt that those guys were going to go before 11. And we knew that was probably going to be the case. And we felt good about what we have with Ryan starting and then Brock and David competing for that number two spot. And now adding Bryce (Petty), that's going to be an interesting competition because really we'll see how it all works out for us."

Tannehill has played some of his best football under Gase, but the duo face incredible pressure to flip the switch come September. Fail to do so, and the changes in Miami promise to be severe.