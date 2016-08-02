Ryan Hewitt signs three-year extension with Bengals

The team signed H-back Ryan Hewitt to a three-year extension through 2019 worth $7.5 million on Tuesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Terms of the deal were unannounced, but the pact gives Hewitt new money in 2016 -- $1.5 million in the form of a signing bonus, Rapoport added -- and keeps him from being pulled away as a restricted free agent next offseason.