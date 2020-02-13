Around the NFL

Ryan Grigson back with Browns as advisor, consultant

Published: Feb 13, 2020 at 06:56 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Andrew Berry is back with the Browns as the team's new general manager, and he's bringing a trusted advisor with him.

Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson is returning to Cleveland in an advisory and consulting role for the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Berry and Grigson have had a strong relationship for years, and Berry values Grigson's opinion, Rapoport added. Grigson had served in Cleveland's front office in 2017 as a senior personnel executive, but when the Browns fired GM Sashi Brown and replaced him with John Dorsey, Grigson was also replaced by Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith. Grigson eventually moved to Seattle, where he worked in the Seahawks' front office in 2018.

Now, he's back in Cleveland to replace those who had taken his spot in early 2018.

Grigson is most notable for his tenure as Colts GM from 2012-2016, in which Indianapolis rebounded from a 2-14 2011 campaign (a product of losing Peyton Manning for the entire season) to selecting Andrew Luck first overall and posting three straight 11-5 finishes. That run included playoff runs to the Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game, but also saw Grigson send a first-round pick to Cleveland for running back Trent Richardson, who proved to be a bust after just two seasons in Indianapolis.

