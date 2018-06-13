Former Colts GM Ryan Grigson lands with Seahawks

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson found a new NFL home.

Grigson's agent announced his client will join the Seattle Seahawks' front office.

The 46-year-old Grigson spent five years as the Colts' GM before being fired following the 2016 season. After having Andrew Luck fall in his lap in his first season, Grigson whiffed on many draft picks, failed to bolster his QB's offensive line, and never improved the defense. Perhaps his most infamous blunder in Indy was trading a first-round pick for running back Trent Richardson. Grigson told SiriusXM NFL Radio in April he believes his shortcomings in building personal relationships rather than personnel pitfalls led to his struggles in Indy.

After being relieved of his duties with the Colts, Grigson spent 2017 with the Cleveland Browns as a senior personnel executive. In 2018, the Browns announced he was no longer part of the organization.

Landing in Seattle gives Grigson a chance to revamp his reputation in an established front office led by GM John Schneider.