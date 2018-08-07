Ryan Grant emerging as Colts' No. 2 receiver?

"Ryan has done what we ask guys to do on a consistent basis, and that's just improve every single day -- fight to improve every single day. And we just see that in Ryan," Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said Monday. "Even if the ball's not going to Ryan and maybe not everybody sees that -- 'Hey, why didn't Ryan Grant catch more passes?' -- we see it on every single play. 'Hey, man, look at how he's running that route. Look how he's releasing off the ball right there. Look at how he's getting in and out of (breaks). Oh my goodness, did you see that big run? Ryan Grant was the one who came in and got him.' And that's what we've seen out of Ryan."