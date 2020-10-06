Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Dolphins vs. 49ers

NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Brian Flores has checked the tape, and he's sticking with what he knows for Week 5.

A day after telling reporters he would "presume" ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ would be the Dolphins' starter this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers, Flores' staff made it official.

In typical FitzMagic fashion, the veteran signal-caller has given his utmost effort to lead the Dolphins to victories, completing 69 percent of his passes for 994 yards and four touchdowns. Miami's leading rusher from a year ago is again getting busy, running 21 times for 115 yards (5.5 yards per carry, thank you) and two scores.

But Fitzpatrick's five interceptions haven't helped, with two coming in a Sunday loss to Seattle that put the Dolphins at 1-3 after four weeks. With ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ waiting on Miami's bench, it's only a matter of time until we see the rookie first-rounder.

That time feels like it's coming sooner than later -- it just won't be at the start of Week 5.

