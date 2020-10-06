Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for Dolphins vs. 49ers

In typical FitzMagic fashion, the veteran signal-caller has given his utmost effort to lead the Dolphins to victories, completing 69 percent of his passes for 994 yards and four touchdowns. Miami's leading rusher from a year ago is again getting busy, running 21 times for 115 yards (5.5 yards per carry, thank you) and two scores.

But Fitzpatrick's five interceptions haven't helped, with two coming in a Sunday loss to Seattle that put the Dolphins at 1-3 after four weeks. With ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ waiting on Miami's bench, it's only a matter of time until we see the rookie first-rounder.