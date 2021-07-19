Around the NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees opportunity with Washington as 'best situation' he's ever been in

Published: Jul 19, 2021 at 02:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

If you'd told the average NFL fan in the late 2000s that Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿, the 250th overall pick of the 2005 draft, would still be in the NFL as a starting quarterback in 2021, you'd rightfully be treated with skepticism.

Those listening might have even run you out of the room, but fear not, time-traveling reader: Fitzpatrick is in fact in the NFL in 2021 as a starter, and he believes his position with Washington might be his most promising in years.

"This is the best situation I've ever been in or the best situation that I've ever gone into as the guy," Fitzpatrick said during an appearance on the ESPN Daily podcast. "I signed to be the starter in Houston, I signed to be the starter in Miami, so this is now the third team that I've signed to come in and be the starter for. I just feel like the way that I'm playing the last four years, kind of the progression of my career, it doesn't really make a whole lot of sense that 17 years in, physically, I feel great, mentally, emotionally, I'm in the right spot. I just think I am set up for success this year and really looking forward to it."

A Ron Rivera-led club can tend to have such a positive impact on a player, especially one like Fitzpatrick, who is now on his ninth team and has seen more than his fair share of struggling franchises in his career. If anything, those experiences have taught Fitzpatrick to embrace any chance he gets moving forward both on and off the field.

"The other major point in my career when there was a transition was after my year in 2016 with the Jets, which was miserable and the first time in my life I hated football and just didn't want to play anymore," Fitzpatrick recalled. "Since then, it's almost like I've been playing on borrowed time. The last four I've really been able to enjoy. Hopefully everybody has been able to see that for me on the field, from some of the goofy stuff and the interviews. My personality has really come out the last four."

Washington has plenty of reason to be optimistic, considering the Football Team completed an unlikely run to the throne of the NFL's worst division last season and spent the offseason improving its roster. And Fitzpatrick is equally encouraged because he feels as if he's aging like a fine wine.

As he said, Fitzpatrick's career progression doesn't quite make sense. He's 38 years old, but it seems his experience gained from a winding NFL career and preservation (if not improvement) of his physical abilities has afforded him another opportunity. And last campaign, he proved to himself a midseason benching for the heir apparent didn't mean he was headed for the sideline for good.

Just take a look at his emergency insertions down the stretch of Miami's 2020 season. As Fitzpatrick will point out with his brand of humor, he wasn't on ice -- he was just recharged.

"It was rested. ... It wasn't cold. It was fresh," Fitzpatrick said of his seasoned arm when asked about his performance as a substitute in 2020. "I played in the Denver game, then I played in the Vegas game, all the while knowing that I felt good, the arm was rested, it was ready to go. In both games, but especially in that Vegas game, I proved to myself that I could come out of the stands in five years and come and play in an NFL game and be successful. So that was a win for me last year."

Five years, five weeks or five months, Fitzpatrick remains ready to go. Washington is happy to have him at the controls of the offense entering 2021, a season in which the Football Team intends to build on the progress made in 2020.

While Washington's run to the playoffs was perfectly captured by rookie star Chase Young's index finger pointing at the last name of quarterback Taylor Heinicke﻿, the name upon which Washington fans will be pinning their hopes in 2021 is Fitzpatrick. Should he follow a path similar to the one that led him to Washington, the supporters of the Football Team will be happy he's on their team this fall.

Related Content

news

Steelers signing former Chargers DE Melvin Ingram to one-year deal

Melvin Ingram has a new home, and the Steelers have a new premier edge rusher. After drawing interest from the Dolphins and Chiefs, the three-time Pro Bowler is signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Peyton, Eli Manning to headline alternate 'Monday Night Football' telecast

Monday nights will be for the Mannings. Peyton and Eli Manning will co-host a "Monday Night Football" MegaCast on ESPN2 for 10 games each of the next three NFL seasons.
news

Roundup: Former Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Steelers

Melvin Ingram's first real taste of free agency has lasted well into July, but he hasn't gone unnoticed. Ingram is making his latest free-agent visit on Monday, meeting with the Steelers before they open camp this week.
news

Saquon Barkley on when he'll be able to practice: 'I don't have that answer, to be honest'

Giants RB Saquon Barkley continues to be evasive about whether he will be ready for training camp, the preseason, and regular-season action.
news

Jets coach Robert Saleh 'genuinely excited for adversity' in first season with New York

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh approaches his first training camp in charge of a team with a mindset that the bumps in the road will help shape his club in 2021.
news

Cowboys, Steelers, Buccaneers to open training camps this week 

Summer break for the NFL is nearing its close, with training camps arriving for three teams. The Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all open camps within the next seven days.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with first-round RB Travis Etienne

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jaguars have agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Travis Etienne, who will likely sign his four-year rookie contract today, per sources informed of the deal.
news

Adrian Peterson hopes to play 15th season: 'I still feel young. I still feel good. I'm ready to play ball'

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson -- who has 14,820 career rushing yards -- thinks he still has plenty of football left in him.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW