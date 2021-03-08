Around the NFL

Ryan Fitzpatrick intends to play in 2021 despite retirement rumblings

Published: Mar 08, 2021 at 03:54 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Halt the reminiscing, and stop planning the virtual retirement ceremonies. Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't yet hanging it up.

Despite rumblings of considering calling it quits, the veteran quarterback plans on playing in 2021, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

As the football world has already covered (and fantasized about) in the last month or so, there should be a decent market for Fitzpatrick's services. The wise, bearded elder of signal-calling proved in 2020 he still has what it takes to lead a team to victory, even in a relief (or desperate) effort, helping rescue the Dolphins on multiple occasions and keep them in playoff contention to the end of the regular season.

He's not a quarterback most teams will view as anything more than a short-term option, of course, but he can be a bridge for a club that has added its face of its future but isn't ready to throw that passer into the crucible just yet. Folks have sent Fitzpatrick to Chicago to give the Bears a bit of a single-season stability at the position, while others have viewed him as a reliable backup option for a team that has struggled to keep its starter on the field (i.e., San Francisco, Denver).

Fitzpatrick completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards and a 13-8 TD-INT ratio in nine games (seven starts) in 2020, beginning the campaign as the Dolphins' starter before ceding his role to rookie ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, only to return for one spot start and a few second-half interventions in the final half of the regular season. His time in Miami will come to an official end with the start of the new league year, but as he said in February, the two-year stint spent as a Dolphin "re-lit that fire" underneath him, convincing himself he still wants to play.

We'll learn in a little over a week where he might be headed in 2021.

