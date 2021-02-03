Ryan Fitzpatrick wants to play in 2021: 'These last two years have really re-lit that fire under me'

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ proved in 2020 he can still be a reliable quarterback when given the opportunity.

The 38-year-old QB helped the Miami Dolphins to the doorstep of the postseason despite getting yo-yoed in and out of the lineup in favor of ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿. In nine appearances, the man known as FitzMagic completed a career-high 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards and 13 TDs to eight INTs.

The experience in Miami left the veteran gunslinger knowing he still has more left in the tank to play a 17th campaign. During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Fitzpatrick noted the quarterback market could be crazy this year.

"This offseason, we already saw it with (Jared) Goff and (Matthew) Stafford obviously," Fitzpatrick said of the QB shuffle this offseason. "Who knows what's going to happen with Deshaun (Watson). There's rumors everywhere in the quarterback market, but there are a lot of teams looking for a new quarterback or new quarterbacks. So, for me, personally, I have to take every offseason now, and just reassess. And I know, these last two years have really re-lit that fire under me, and I still want to play, and I enjoy being out there playing."

Presuming Fitzpatrick intends to play in 2021, there could be a decent number of suitors looking for a veteran signal-caller who has experience as a bridge to a young QB and can win games in the process.

Fitzpatrick has played for eight NFL teams during his first 16 years. With Miami plowing forward with Tua, FitzMagic could make it a ninth club.