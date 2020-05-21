Ryan Fitzpatrick fully supports Tua Tagovailoa ... and fully aims to start

The Dolphins pared their roster down to relative bare bones last season, but still managed to win five games, all with Fitzpatrick as the starter. Although a 5-11 record isn't viewed as success, the culture that Flores established in his debut head-coaching campaign -- one which many assumed would be a complete "Tank for Tua" debacle -- set a ground floor that's resulted in enhanced expectations this season, regardless of who is the team's starting quarterback.

Leading up to the draft, Tagovailoa said that he wouldn't mind joining a team with a veteran QB in place, so he could learn as many things as possible about playing at the NFL level. Tagovailoa also was coming off a major hip injury that required surgery and extensive rehab.

He's healthy now, though, and with a groundswell of hype, the push to get him onto the field can only be muted by Fitzpatrick seizing his role, furthering confidence teammates have in him -- and winning. Fitzpatrick said he will be Tagovailoa's biggest supporter, teacher and sounding board. He wants the rookie to feel comfortable to ask questions and to seek help.

He said that he also wants to set an on-field example by leading and running and offense, now being led by offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. Fitzpatrick's former head coach in Buffalo and offensive coordinator with the Jets. Gailey was hired out of retirement this past winter.

Fitzpatrick said he will always feel indebted to Gailey for giving him a chance to be a starter in Buffalo. He also said his offensive teammates should not have a difficult time learning Gailey's system. Although, not being together to execute things on the field because of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic will slow down the process.

"It's difficult not being there because we are very young and there are going to be a lot of new faces," Fitzpatrick said. "We're doing the best we can with what we have."

Unlike Tom Brady and some other quarterbacks who have connected with teammates to go through routes and plays, Fitzpatrick said he has not thrown much. That's been his routine for years, he said, claiming that as offseason workouts progress, so does his workload. He has started to throw some and said he's been staying in shape so he will be ready whenever things resume.