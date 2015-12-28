Ryan Fitzpatrick Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week for his overtime effort in a 26-20 win against the New England Patriots in Week 16. Fitzpatrick connected on a 48-yard pass to Quincy Enunwa before eventually finding Eric Decker on a 6-yard touchdown pass to seal the win. Fitzpatrick received 31 percent of the total votes to finish ahead of Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones (30), Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (11) and St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley (7).
CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins
Cousins' four touchdown passes -- the fourth putting the game away at 38-17 -- earned a 38-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. With the win, Washington clinched the NFC East title.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets
Fitzpatrick completed a 48-yard pass to Quincy Enunwa and a 20-yarder to Brandon Marshall to set up the game-winning six-yard touchdown pass to Eric Decker in a 26-20 overtime win over the New England Patriots.
Todd Gurley, St. Louis Rams
Gurley's two-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run helped the Rams pull off a 23-17 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Jones' 70-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Matt Ryan provided the winning margin in a 20-13 Falcons win over the Carolina Panthers.
DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos
Ware's recovery of a fumble in overtime earned the Broncos a 20-17 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. After falling behind 14-0 in the second quarter to the Bengals, the Broncos' defense allowed just three points the rest of the game as Denver secured a spot in the playoffs.