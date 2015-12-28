Ryan Fitzpatrick Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week

Published: Dec 28, 2015 at 04:14 PM

New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week for his overtime effort in a 26-20 win against the New England Patriots in Week 16. Fitzpatrick connected on a 48-yard pass to Quincy Enunwa before eventually finding Eric Decker on a 6-yard touchdown pass to seal the win. Fitzpatrick received 31 percent of the total votes to finish ahead of Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones (30), Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (11) and St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley (7).

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

Cousins' four touchdown passes -- the fourth putting the game away at 38-17 -- earned a 38-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. With the win, Washington clinched the NFC East title.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, New York Jets

Fitzpatrick completed a 48-yard pass to Quincy Enunwa and a 20-yarder to Brandon Marshall to set up the game-winning six-yard touchdown pass to Eric Decker in a 26-20 overtime win over the New England Patriots.

Todd Gurley, St. Louis Rams

Gurley's two-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run helped the Rams pull off a 23-17 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Jones' 70-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Matt Ryan provided the winning margin in a 20-13 Falcons win over the Carolina Panthers.

DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos

Ware's recovery of a fumble in overtime earned the Broncos a 20-17 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. After falling behind 14-0 in the second quarter to the Bengals, the Broncos' defense allowed just three points the rest of the game as Denver secured a spot in the playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 13

Texans HC David Culley told reporters Wednesday that LT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ will undergo surgery on his injured thumb, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. The team hopes to welcome Tunsil back to action in four weeks.
news

Tua Tagovailoa returns to Dolphins practice; unclear who will start at QB vs. Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since being placed on IR with broken ribs. Will Tagovailoa start this Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London?
news

ESPN to broadcast Super Wild Card Weekend's Monday night game for next five years

The inaugural Monday wild-card playoff game will be broadcast by the home network of "Monday Night Football." ESPN announced Wednesday it has won the rights to host the finale of Super Wild Card Weekend for the next five years. This season's offering will be played on Jan. 17, 2022.
news

NFL-Premier League joint statement on medical conference to discuss player health and safety

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW