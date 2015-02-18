Ryan Clark announces retirement after 13 seasons

Signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2002, Clark made his first mark as a professional during the 2003 season, starting four games in the defensive backfield and registering 19 solo tackles and a sack during an otherwise dreadful 4-12 campaign. His play was good enough to earn him a deal with the Washington Redskins, where he played for two seasons before joining the Steelers and defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau.