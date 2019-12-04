Russell Wilson: Winning MVP would be 'a blessing'

Wilson is in the midst of his best season of his career statistically, which is saying much, considering he's already finished with a passer rating of 110-plus twice in his career, and it's no surprise that his team is seated atop the NFC West with a 10-2 mark. His 26:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and masterful control of Seattle's offense -- highlighted by his go-ahead touchdown drive in Week 6, a march he orchestrated entirely without the help of his malfunctioning in-helmet radio -- has propelled the Seahawks into the league's elite group. Wilson's team is one that no one wants to see in the regular season or in a playoff game.