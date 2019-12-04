Around the NFL

Russell Wilson: Winning MVP would be 'a blessing'

Published: Dec 04, 2019 at 05:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Russell Wilson's hot start put him at the front of the MVP race.

He's since been usurped by the nightmare-inducing, do-everything dynamo known as Lamar Jackson. But if you asked Wilson, while he trains to be the best on the planet, the actual award isn't on his mind.

"I think ultimately the reality is what I really care about is winning the Super Bowl, you know? That's what we really want to do," Wilson said during an appearance on the most recent edition of the RapSheet and Friends podcast. "To be in the conversation, to have a chance to potentially put that accomplishment of MVP on the shelf, it would be a blessing for sure. ...

"Those accolades, those things matter, those things are real, those things are great, but the thing that matters the most is trying to take your team all the way to the finish line and trying to win. I've been fortunate to win one Super Bowl, been to two. That's what I really care about is getting another ring hopefully."

Wilson is in the midst of his best season of his career statistically, which is saying much, considering he's already finished with a passer rating of 110-plus twice in his career, and it's no surprise that his team is seated atop the NFC West with a 10-2 mark. His 26:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and masterful control of Seattle's offense -- highlighted by his go-ahead touchdown drive in Week 6, a march he orchestrated entirely without the help of his malfunctioning in-helmet radio -- has propelled the Seahawks into the league's elite group. Wilson's team is one that no one wants to see in the regular season or in a playoff game.

Children in Bellevue, Washington, were happy to see Wilson this week when he and his Why Not You Foundation teamed up with DICK's Sporting Goods and the DICK's Foundation's Sports Matter program to host a surprise shopping event for a group of in-need youth athletes. The partnership gifted each child with a $200 DICK's gift card to use while shopping with Wilson and a $25,000 Sports Matter grant for the organization involved, Rainier Athletes.

Wilson isn't focused on the MVP, but he is locked in on helping his local community and on winning, of course. He'll receive a challenge Sunday against the 7-5 Los Angeles Rams, who are playing for their postseason lives the rest of the way.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he did sustain a tear in his lateral mensicus and will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showed signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'

Giants QB Daniel Jones takes ownership of a bad throw to Saquon Barkley in the third quarter that could've extended a key drive in a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE