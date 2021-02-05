Russell Wilson: Seahawks focusing on 'really causing havoc' for defenses in 2021

It's unclear what the Seahawks offense will look like, but it's all but assured there will be some changes in 2021.

With new coordinator Shane Waldron now at the helm, Russell Wilson heads into his 10th season hoping to transform Seattle's offensive approach while maintaining their status as an NFC contender.

During an appearance on NFL Total Access Thursday, Wilson discussed the pitfalls he hopes to eliminate going into next season. Chief among them? Cutting down the turnovers.

"Obviously, you never want to give the ball up. I think that's something historically I've usually been great at. So, I'm not concerned about that, that's just a fact," Wilson told NFL Network's Kurt Warner. "We've been able to score a lot of touchdowns and do all that but if we can eliminate several of those, I think that'll help. I think also, too, Shane and I, we've been talking this offseason about just really being able to go after it and not be timid about it and just really use all of our players in all different facets, all different ways, really causing havoc for the defense as much as possible."

As Wilson eluded to, Seattle's offense, despite its lukewarm finish to the year, was one of the hottest in the league, finishing eighth in scoring offense (28.7). The veteran QB tossed a career-high 40 TD but tacked on 13 interceptions, which was also a career high.

Carroll and Waldron will ultimately be the ones making coaching decisions, of course, but Wilson's relationship with his third OC in 10 years will be vital. And, while the negatives of 2020 may still linger on his mind, Wilson remains confident in the new-look Seahawks' ability to keep cooking once the gameplan falls into place.