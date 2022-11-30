Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett downplay rumblings of division in Broncos locker room

Hackett downplayed Pelissero's report when asked about it Wednesday, telling media members, "it's all gossip."

"We have a fantastic locker room," Hackett said. "I've never seen somebody work that hard and try to embrace a team like he has."

Wilson may have made substantial efforts to embrace his teammates, but his struggles have appeared to have made it difficult for them to reciprocate. Denver was supposed to be a new heavyweight in the AFC, a squad stocked with playmakers on both sides of the ball capable of mounting a serious Super Bowl run.

Instead, only one half of that equation -- Denver's third-ranked defense -- has shown up. With just three wins through 11 games, it appears the other half might never arrive, calling into question both Denver's decision to acquire Wilson and where the franchise, which anchored itself to Wilson with a lucrative extension, is headed.

Folks are also understandably wondering whether Wilson's best days are behind him.

"I don't even need to respond to that," Wilson, 34, said. "I think that at the end of the day, I know who I am as a player. I think that also, too, I feel better than ever. I've been getting better mentally and physically every day. I've obviously had some tough stuff this year with the shoulder and everything else, but you battle through it. You play through it.

"You play ball, and we got a long ways to go. I'm excited about what's ahead with this football team and what we're going to do."

Time's running out on these Broncos, at least for 2022. It might also be the fourth quarter for Hackett in only his first season as a head coach. If a change must be made, it won't be at quarterback; the finances simply won't allow it.