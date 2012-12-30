Russell Wilson leads Seattle Seahawks past St. Louis Rams, ties Manning's TDs

Seattle (11-5) had hopes of still winning the NFC West entering the day, but needed Arizona to pull off a stunning upset of the San Francisco 49ers. For a while, it looked plausible with Arizona holding an early 6-0 lead and trailing just 7-6 at halftime. But San Francisco pulled away in the third quarter and with it went Seattle's hopes of being any more than just the No. 5 seed and a road trip for the first round of the playoffs.