Russell Wilson: 'If I didn't want to get hit, I'd be playing tennis'

I think, first of all, you gotta play the quarterback position in a smart way. Obviously, if we didn't want to get hit, we'd be playing a different sport. That's just the truth. If I didn't want to get hit, I'd be playing tennis. But I think that in terms of being smart on the field, you gotta get down and protect yourself. I haven't seen all the hits, so I don't know if some of them are illegal. I don't really know, because I haven't really seen [Cam Newton] play this year as much.