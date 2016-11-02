Russell Wilson: 'If I didn't want to get hit, I'd be playing tennis'

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.
Russell Wilson
Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
Born: Nov. 29, 1988
Experience: Fifth NFL season
I'm feeling great. I'm ready to roll and excited to finish the season off the right way.
We've got a lot of great players and great character guys, and guys who want to make an impact on the world. I think, obviously, you know, there are so many different guys I can name, but I would say Richard Sherman is one example. He's a great teammate, great player and he cares about making a difference in the world.
I think also Coach [Pete] Carroll himself. When you think about personality and what he brings to the table with his positivity.
I think, first of all, you gotta play the quarterback position in a smart way. Obviously, if we didn't want to get hit, we'd be playing a different sport. That's just the truth. If I didn't want to get hit, I'd be playing tennis. But I think that in terms of being smart on the field, you gotta get down and protect yourself. I haven't seen all the hits, so I don't know if some of them are illegal. I don't really know, because I haven't really seen [Cam Newton] play this year as much.
But for me in particular, I just try to play the game in a smart way. I try to get down early and protect myself as much as I can.
[The offense] just needs to continue being consistent, just take one or two plays and we'll [get into the end zone]. I believe that, and I believe we'll make those plays happen.
I've always loved the Cubs, but I think the Cleveland Indians are going to win. I've always liked the Cubs and Wrigley and Chicago, it's a great city. But I gotta go with the Indians because my buddy Andrew Miller is pitching, and I believe in him and the player that he is. He's going to be the MVP of the World Series, so I'm rooting for him.
[Week 10's game vs. Patriots] is just another game on the [schedule], so we've got the Buffalo Bills this week. That'll be a great game. I'm looking forward to that one, then we'll move on to the next one.
Anybody who knows me, I'm big into the grooming process, and I'm big into the idea of a fresh start. Obviously, Braun is a big part of that process. I don't believe in luck. I believe in great habits, and Braun is one of those habits.
In the mornings the day of the game, I wake up early and I use my Braun Series 9 and get a fresh grooming in, fresh shave. And get ready to roll for the big game.
All of them. [The members of the Legion of Boom] are one force [and hard to practice against].
The biggest thing is being poised and being relaxed in tough situations, visualizing situations before they happen as much as you can and creating great habits throughout practice. I think that allows things to happen the way you want them to, typically more times than not, in big moments like that.