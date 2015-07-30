Russell Wilson fully deserves mega deal from Seattle Seahawks

Although Wilson sputtered through much of last January's NFC Championship Game, he showcased the ability to deliver with the game on the line in overtime -- as you can see in the play breakdown just below. With the Seahawks in a first-and 10 at the Packers' 35-yard line, Wilson comes to the line and spots Green Bay's safeties creeping toward the line of scrimmage. This close alignment from the safeties indicates a possible blitz, leading Wilson to make an audible prior to the snap. He understands that, by formation (ace) and personnel grouping (1 RB, 2 TEs and 2 WRs), the Seahawks have enough bodies to pick up the blitz and take a shot down the field against pressure. With the safety sucked in on Jermaine Kearse's side, Wilson puts the speedster on a deep post to attack the vulnerable area downfield. Most importantly, he makes a perfect throw that leads Kearse away from the trailing cornerback. Take a look for yourself (TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):