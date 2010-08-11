Russell's drug possession case heads to Alabama grand jury

Published: Aug 11, 2010 at 10:03 AM

MOBILE, Ala. -- A judge sent the drug possession case against JaMarcus Russell to a grand jury Wednesday, despite testimony that the codeine drink found at the former Oakland Raiders quarterback's home belonged to a longtime friend.

District Judge Charles McKnight questioned the credibility of the testimony given by Marcus Stevenson, who said he made the codeine-laced drink found in a July 5 raid at Russell's home.

Mobile County Sheriff's Deputy Johnny Thornton testified the orange-colored drink in Russell's bedroom appeared freshly poured. Investigators said Russell, who was in the bedroom, told them it was his Kool-Aid. Thornton said it later tested positive for codeine.

Thornton also said there were nine people in the house and a codeine bottle without a prescription was found in a cabinet.

Russell's attorney, Donald Briskman, said in an interview with The Associated Press after the hearing that the codeine bottle was in a cabinet at a distance from Russell's bedroom. He said Stevenson told an officer at the home that it belonged to him, not Russell, but they took no action against Stevenson.

"They didn't arrest him at the scene," Briskman said. "They targeted JaMarcus. ... He should have been discharged today."

Stevenson testified at the hearing that he mixed the drink and didn't make it for Russell. After the hearing, Stevenson was handcuffed and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was released on bond.

Stevenson's attorney, Greg Evans, raised objections to the questioning of his client, citing his rights against self-incrimination. He later said Stevenson "was sworn to tell the truth, and that is what he did."

Russell was a star in high school in Mobile and in college at LSU, then became the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. However, he was released by the Raiders this year after three disappointing seasons.

It could be months before the grand jury decides if the evidence warrants an indictment or not.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa believe their offensive chemistry will be 'on point'

Entering a year in which the Dolphins want to make it back to the playoffs, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill say their chemistry on offense will be "on point" come the start of the season.

news

Jaylon Ferguson's death ruled accidental due to combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine

An autopsy of Jaylon Ferguson revealed the Ravens linebacker died from the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office of the state of Maryland confirmed to NFL.com on Friday.

news

2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups

Does any pair of teammates top the Chargers' Keenan Allen and Mike Williams among the NFL's best receiver duos? In the latest edition of his Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks ranks the top duos at 11 key position groups heading into the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, July 1

The Philadelphia Eagles  on Friday the signing of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW