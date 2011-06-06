Running backs from 2009 draft still working to prove worth

Jets running back Shonn Greene was drafted in the third round -- 65th overall -- in 2009. He's been very solid in his first two seasons, although he's yet to distinguish himself as a workhorse starter. Greene's not the only running back from that draft class who's failed to fully distinguish what he can do. In fact, he's probably been more effective than most of the running backs who were selected ahead of him three years ago.
Knowshon Moreno, Denver, drafted 12th overall
In two seasons, he's totaled 207 carries for 778 yards and five touchdowns. He's played behind Joseph Addai, but when he's had his chances, he hasn't been overly impressive. Indy drafted Syracuse's Delone Carter in the fourth round, in part because Addai is a free agent. Carter could also push Brown.
Beanie Wells, Arizona, drafted 31st overall
Two seasons, two starts, 1,190 total rushing yards. While he's had some nagging injuries, he's been a big disappointment. Arizona drafted Ryan Williams from Virginia Tech in the second round (38th overall) and Anthony Sherman in the fifth round, which tells you what they think of Wells and Tim Hightower.
LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia, drafted 53rd overall
Unquestionably the best of this draft class so far. He has 2,617 total yards to go with 13 touchdowns in two seasons, and the argument can legitimately be made that he hasn't touched the ball enough. McCoy is a big-time threat in all aspects and a borderline star.
Arian Foster, Houston, undrafted
The former practice squad rookie led the NFL in rushing with 1,616 yards in 2010. He also had 16 rushing touchdowns. What gets overlooked about his dazzling second season is that he had 66 catches for 604 yards and two touchdowns. We'll see if he's a one-year wonder, but he seems like a perfect fit in coach Gary Kubiak's scheme.