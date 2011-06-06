Running backs from 2009 draft still working to prove worth

Published: Jun 06, 2011 at 10:43 AM

Jets running back Shonn Greene was drafted in the third round -- 65th overall -- in 2009. He's been very solid in his first two seasons, although he's yet to distinguish himself as a workhorse starter. Greene's not the only running back from that draft class who's failed to fully distinguish what he can do. In fact, he's probably been more effective than most of the running backs who were selected ahead of him three years ago.

Wyche: Pressure is on Greene

The expectations for Shonn Greene will be high next season, and the third-year Jets running back had better be ready to rise to the occasion, writes Steve Wyche. More...

» Fantasy:Big production from Greene?

Knowshon Moreno, Denver, drafted 12th overall

Moreno has a wealth of talent, but dings and tweaks have denied him the ability to show how good he can be. He'll get a chance this season under new coach John Fox, who loves to run the ball. The Broncos are in the running-back market, though, and will pursue someone in free agency.

Donald Brown, Indianapolis, drafted 27th overall

In two seasons, he's totaled 207 carries for 778 yards and five touchdowns. He's played behind Joseph Addai, but when he's had his chances, he hasn't been overly impressive. Indy drafted Syracuse's Delone Carter in the fourth round, in part because Addai is a free agent. Carter could also push Brown.

Beanie Wells, Arizona, drafted 31st overall

Two seasons, two starts, 1,190 total rushing yards. While he's had some nagging injuries, he's been a big disappointment. Arizona drafted Ryan Williams from Virginia Tech in the second round (38th overall) and Anthony Sherman in the fifth round, which tells you what they think of Wells and Tim Hightower.

Something might be wrong

After seeing the players already unveiled for NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2011" list, Pat Kirwan suspects that there might be an issue at the running back position. More ...

» List of NFL's best RBs

LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia, drafted 53rd overall

Unquestionably the best of this draft class so far. He has 2,617 total yards to go with 13 touchdowns in two seasons, and the argument can legitimately be made that he hasn't touched the ball enough. McCoy is a big-time threat in all aspects and a borderline star.

Arian Foster, Houston, undrafted

The former practice squad rookie led the NFL in rushing with 1,616 yards in 2010. He also had 16 rushing touchdowns. What gets overlooked about his dazzling second season is that he had 66 catches for 604 yards and two touchdowns. We'll see if he's a one-year wonder, but he seems like a perfect fit in coach Gary Kubiak's scheme.

Other notable RBs from the 2009 draft class

Glen Coffee
Mike Goodson
Andre Brown
Javon Ringer
Bernard Scott
LaRod Stephens-Howling

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Shaquille Leonard on being Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee: 'It was pure happiness'

During a challenging season, Shaquille Leonard says he has been sustained in part by his off-the-field work to help others. The linebacker tells Brooke Cersosimo why being named the Colts' nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award "means a lot."

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined twice for $36,281 total for unsportsmanlike conduct

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the NFL fined Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy a total of $36,281 for unsportsmanlike conduct -- $23,020 for making contact with a game official plus $13,261 for removing his helmet -- per sources informed of the situation.

news

Steelers will announce Week 15 starting QB on Saturday; rookie Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that QB Kenny Pickett is doubtful to play Sunday versus the host Panthers and that he would reveal the starter on Saturday, which presumably will be Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE