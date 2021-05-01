'Run Rich Run' returns for special 2021 NFL Draft edition 

As the 2021 NFL Draft neared its conclusion in Cleveland, this year's 'Run Rich Run' campaign held its annual tradition of benefitting St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Normally held at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, this year's event was reimagined because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Led by NFL Network's Rich Eisen, this year's event was conducted at SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park -- home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, and site of Super Bowl LVI. Eisen was joined by an A-list collection of NFL legends and entrepreneurs for this year's event, which was previously recorded.

This year's format had eight teams of two vying for the first-ever 'Run Rich Run' trophy, with one NFL legend and one entrepreneur teaming together.

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ray Lewis and entrepreneur Marc Lore (Quidsi and Jet.com) combined for an average 40-time of 5.03 seconds to win the 'Run Rich Run' trophy, while Michael Vick held the fastest time of the event with a blistering 4.72 second run.

Eisen concluded the event with his 6.03 second 40-time while donning his customary suit and tie.

The 'Run Rich Run' campaign has raised $1,734,259 million so far in 2021.