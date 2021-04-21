'Run Rich Run' 40-yard dash to air on NFL Network during 2021 NFL Draft coverage

As the latest "Run Rich Run" campaign rolls on, the philanthropic event's trademark showcase is set to air on NFL Network.

Led once agan by NFL Network's Rich Eisen, this year's 40-yard dash, presented by Lowe's and Zebra Technologies, will be televised during the network's coverage of Rounds 4-7 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1 at 12 p.m. ET.

Eisen, joined by an A-list collection of NFL legends and entrepreneurs, conducted the event inside of the beautiful SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park -- home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, and site of Super Bowl LVI.

Among the former gridiron greats set to participate in the run include Jerry Rice, Ray Lewis, Cris Carter, Rod Woodson, Terrell Davis, Michael Vick, Torry Holt and Eric Metcalf, all of whom will be partnered with some of the country's most celebrated entrepreneurs.

This influential group of people combined to donate more than $1 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and were paired with an NFL Legend to create a fun competition in which each pair ran a 40-yard dash, with the lowest combined time being declared the winner.

Provided below are the entrepreneurs who took part:

Brett Adcock & Adam Goldstein – Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Archer

Vinit Bharara – Co-Founder of Quidsi (Diapers.com, Soap.com, Wag.com) and Some Spider Studios

Andy Dunn – Co-Founder of Bonobos

Nate Faust – Founder of Olive & Co-Founder of Jet.com

Jenny Fleiss – Co-Founder of Rent the Runway and Venture Partner at Volition Capital

Glenn Gonzales – Co-Founder and CEO of Jet It

Marc Lore – Serial Entrepreneur (Quidsi, Jet.com)

Jason Robins – Co-Founder and CEO of DraftKings

Fans are encouraged to continue to submit their "40-yard dash" videos or unique variation on social media using the hashtag #RunRichRun or #RunYour40, as outlined at the time of the revised campaign's launch in February.

"Run Rich Run" has grown to become a defining and leading charitable campaign. Since Eisen began supporting St. Jude through 'Run Rich Run' fundraising six years ago, approximately $2.5 million has been raised to benefit the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® Eisen's commitment to charity was formerly recognized in 2017 when he was bestowed with the Pat Summerall Award at the Legends of Charity Dinner during Super Bowl LI in Houston.