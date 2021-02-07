NFL Network's Rich Eisen kicks off revised 'Run Rich Run' campaign

There will not be an NFL Scouting Combine this year. But NFL Network's Rich Eisen is still running. And he's calling you to as well.

With the league's annual showcase of college prospects in Indianapolis reimagined because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eisen is repurposing his annual fundraising efforts for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 2021.

The "Run Rich Run" campaign kicks off Sunday, with Eisen inviting everyone to run their 40 however they choose and then post the video on social media with the hashtag #RunYour40. No business attire required.

"We're not going to give up. We're not going to punt. We're going to have a little fun," Eisen said. "Whether this means a 40-yard dash, 40 steps, 40 minutes, even 40 minutes for a neighbor in need."

You can register to support the kids on the St Jude website. Eisen, who ran his first fundraising 40 in 2015, said he's yet to decide when and where he'll run this year but will announce those details later.