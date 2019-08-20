Around the NFL

Roundup: WR Dontrelle Inman returning to Chargers

Published: Aug 20, 2019 at 05:55 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Duke Johnson is officially practicing with his new team.

The running back participated in his first practice with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Johnson has been dealing with a hamstring injury since before his trade to the Texans.

Houston acquired Johnson nearly two weeks ago in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. He missed the team's second preseason game Saturday versus the Detroit Lions while dealing with the hamstring injury.

Johnson sought a trade out of Cleveland in hopes of landing with a squad with whom he could have a larger role. The 25-year-old could find such a role behind starter Lamar Miller in Houston, at the very least as a pass-catching back.

Practicing Tuesday puts Johnson on a path to be ready Week 1 if no setback occurs.

Here's other NFL news we're tracking on Tuesday:

  1. Former Patriots WR Dontrelle Inman is signing back with the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. The Chargers made an offer that stood as he took visits. The Jets made an offer, too, but the pull from QB Philip Rivers played a big part, Rapoport added.

Inman spent three-plus seasons with the Chargers before being traded in 2017 to the Chicago Bears. The receiver racked up 1,463 yards and seven scores on 106 receptions from 2014 to 2017 with the club. Inman will compete with Travis Benjamin, Geremy Davis and other down-roster Bolts wideouts for snaps when the season begins.

  1. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Andrew Luck will continue to be held out of practice this week. Luck has been held out the entirety of training camp due to a lingering calf injury that turned into an ankle issue. Reich said the primary concern for Luck is "full speed movement vs. pain threshold", per The Athletic.

Luck's availability for Week 1 looks less and less certain by the day, and the Colts say they would prefer to know his status for the opener next Monday. Jacoby Brissett would get the start if Luck can't play.

  1. Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Hakeem Butler has an avulsion fracture in his hand, Rapoport reported, via a source. Butler, who was drafted in the fourth round, is a candidate for injured reserve and could be sidelined for the entire season, Rapoport added. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Butler will miss the remainder of the preseason and said it's too soon to tell whether he'll go on IR.
  1. NFL Network's Michael Giardi confirmed that New England Patriots wideouts Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas will be rejoining the team in the near future.
  1. Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters that offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back) will not practice today. "We don't think it's a long term thing," Garrett said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who remained out of practice, told reporters he isn't overly concerned about his heel strain, noting it's an issue he's had before and played through, including his rookie season and sophomore year at Alabama.

  1. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said linebacker Deion Jones (foot) will practice fully next week.
  1. The New York Jets claimed defensive back Derrick Kindred off waivers and waived cornerback Montrel Meander. Kindred was cut by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. New York also signed former Dolphins linebacker Stephone Anthony. Anthony was drafted in the first round of the 2015 draft.
  1. The Kansas City Chiefs announced they signed receiver De'Anthony Thomas.
  1. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not participate in practice due to an illness, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
  1. Buffalo Bills offensive linemen Mitch Morse and Conor McDermottremain in the concussion protocol.
  1. Seattle Seahawks signed guard Landon Turner and placed guard Demetrius Knox on injured reserve.
