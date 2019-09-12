Around the NFL

Roundup: Vikings place receiver Josh Doctson on IR

Published: Sep 12, 2019

More bad news has hit the beleaguered Miami Dolphins, as offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport suffered a hyperextended knee and a small crack in his fibia during practice on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. He's out several weeks, but should return this season, Rapoport added.

Davenport was just recently acquired from the Houston Texans.

Earlier in the day, the Dolphins made a roster move.

The team announced on Thursday it would be welcoming back a familiar face in defensive end Tank Carradine. The terms of the deal are undisclosed at this time.

Carradine signed with the franchise in February after a short stint with the Raiders in 2018. He was released by Miami on August 31. A 2013 second-round draft selection by the 49ers, Carradine has accumulated 77 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his seven-year career.

In a corresponding move, the Dolphins will place defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve.

Here is other news we're tracking Thursday:

  1. The Vikings placed wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Minnesota added the former first-rounder just before the season and he was inactive for its Week 1 win versus the Falcons. He'll be a candidate to return later in the year, Rapoport added.

Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) was taken off the injury report. Guard Pat Elflein (knee) was limited after missing practice Wednesday. Cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) was limited for the second straight day.

  1. The Panthers' inactives for their Week 2 game against the Buccaneers are DT Vernon Butler, OT Greg Little, DE Bruce Irvin, DB Rashaan Gaulden, QB Will Grier, WR Brandon Zylstra and OL Brandon Greene.

Tampa Bay's inactives are S Andrew Adams, G Zack Bailey, QB Blaine Gabbert, LB Demone Harris, TE Tanner Hudson, WR Scotty Miller and T Josh Wells.

  1. Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters he's optimistic linebacker Todd Davis (calf) can play Sunday versus the Bears. Given that Davis has been out since the beginning of training camp, NFL Network's James Palmer reported it's unlikely Davis would play a lot. Fangio added that cornerback Bryce Callahan (foot) will be limited in practice. Guard Ronald Leary (quad) was also limited.
  1. Niners defensive end Nick Bosa (ankle) did not practice for a second consecutive day ahead of San Francisco's game against the Begnals.
  1. Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson has been suspended six games for a violation of the personal conduct policy. The discipline relates to a plea deal the undrafted rookie accepted for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, Rapoport reported. Dodson will be eligible to return to the active roster in Week 8. The Bills later confirmed the suspension.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley (illness) missed Thursday's practice, while tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) was limited.

  1. Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (shoulder) was limited.
  1. Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (toe) was limited.
  1. Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford (hip), guard Zack Martin and safety Darian Thompson (ankle) were limited.
  1. Redskins defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (knee) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) did not practice. Safety Montae Nicholson (foot) and tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) were limited.
  1. Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was added to Green Bay's injury report with a knee injury; he was limited in practice. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (back) did not practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday, while right tackle Bryan Bulaga was a full participant. Tight end Jimmy Graham (finger) was limited for the second straight day, as was cornerback Kevin King (hamstring/chest).
  1. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (back) and receiver Marquise Brown (hip) were limited, while cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee) sat out practice for the second consecutive day.
  1. Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (neck) and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee) were limited.
  1. Three Giants receivers sat out Thursday's practice with injuries: Cody Latimer (calf), Sterling Shepard (concussion), Darius Slayton (hamstring). Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (shoulder) was a limited participant.
  1. Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is getting an MRI on a sore shoulder and did not practice Thursday. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle), defensive end John-Franklin Myers (foot), offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) were also sidelined. Safety Jamal Adams (hip) was limited.
  1. Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (oblique) did not practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. Tight end Trey Burton (groin) was limited for the second straight day after missing Chicago's season opener.
  1. Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams did not practice for the second straight day with a knee injury; neither did cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring). Meanwhile, kicker Michael Badgley (groin) and linebackers Denzel Perryman (ankle) and Jatavis Brown (ankle) were limited again.
  1. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), running back James Conner (illness), safety Terrell Edmunds (glute) and linebacker T.J. Watt (hip) were full participants in Thursday's practice after being limited on Wednesday. Center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day.
  1. Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle (concussion) was limited in practice on Thursday, as was linebacker Clay Matthews (back), who returned after sitting out Wednesday's practice. Defensive lineman Michael Brockers (shoulder) did not practice for a second day in a row and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth also sat out practice, but it was not injury related.
  1. New Orleans Saints receiver Ted Ginn (illness) returned to practice Thursday. Defensive tackle Mario Edwards (hamstring), linebacker Craig Robertson (hamstring), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (Achilles), safety Marcus Williams (groin) and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (thigh) were limited.
  1. Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (hamstring) and offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard (knee) did not practice on Thursday.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, a 2019 first-round draft pick, left Thursday's game with a knee injury. White was briefly down on the field in Thursday night's game and then walked off on his own power into the medical tent with an apparent knee injury. White returned to the field to warm up after a weather delay, but then returned to the locker room. After the game, coach Bruce Arians said he did not believe the injury was serious.

Another Bucs rookie is down and out, as cornerback Jamel Dean has a lower-leg injury and will not return to the game.

