Roundup: Vikings, OT Andre Smith strike one-year deal

Free-agent offensive tackle Andre Smith confirmed Thursday that he's headed to the land of the Purple People Eaters. Smith signed a one-year deal for $3.5 million that can be worth as much as $4.5 million, a source involved in the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Smith started 14 games at right tackle for the Bengals last season, grading out as the league's 64th-ranked player at his position, per Pro Football Focus. In Minnesota, he has a shot to displace Phil Loadholt and T.J. Clemmings on the right side of the line. With 73 starts under belt, the 29-year-old Smith remains a solid option despite being two years removed from some of his best play.
After also signing former 49ers guard Alex Boone, the Vikings are remaking their line ahead of next season. It's a good sign for Zimmer, the former Bengals defensive coordinator, that he's so effective at attracting veteran players.
Here's a look at other transactions from Thursday:**
- The Cleveland Brownsannounced wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has signed his restricted free agent tender.
- Safety Jamarca Sanford re-signed with the Saints on a one-year deal, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported.
- Safety Taylor Mays has agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals, Getlin reported via a source informed of the deal. Mays is scheduled to miss the first four games of the 2016 season, as the former Raider is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse.
- The Cardinals have re-signed running back Chris Johnson to a one-year contract, the team announced. Rapoport reported the contract is worth $3 million and a source involved in the deal indicated Johnson turned down more money from another team in order to return to Arizona.
- Former Steeler cornerback Antwon Blake has agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced.
Tennessee also brought back offensive lineman Byron Bell, as the five-year veteran agreed to a one-year contract with the Titans.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached a deal with former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Daryl Smith, a source involved with the contract told Rapoport.