Around the NFL

Roundup: Titans place OT Jack Conklin on PUP list

Published: Jul 22, 2018 at 10:05 AM
Andie Hagemann

Around The NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans made a few roster moves Sunday, five days before training camp commences.

The Titans placed right tackle Jack Conklin on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, along with tight end Phillip Supernaw, the team announced.

The 2016 first-round pick suffered a torn ACL in the team's playoff loss to the New England Patriots this past January. Though Conklin has made progress during the rehab process, he's not eager to rush back to the field just yet.

"You don't want to come back too early and hurt it again," Conklin said last week per the team's official website. "You want to make sure you are full healthy and ready to go. If I come back too early, I am not only hurting myself, but I am hurting the team. If I can't play at the level I need to perform at, there's really no reason I should be out there playing. I think I need to earn my way back health-wise and practicing and that is something I am working toward and something I am excited to get back to."

The team placed wide receiver Michael Campanaro and linebacker Rashaan Evans on the non-football illness list, and defensive tackle Mike Ramsey was moved to the non-football injury list.

Outside linebacker Kevin Dodd was given the reserve/did not report designation.

Here are other designations we're monitoring Sunday:

  1. The Indianapolis Colts placed safeties Malik Hooker (knee) and Clayton Geathers (knee) and guard Jeremy Vujnovich (calf) on the active/PUP list. All three players will count toward the team's 90-man roster and can return to the active roster and practice field at any point in training camp and the preseason.

General manager Chris Ballard said this past Friday that Hooker will be re-evaluated in about three weeks, per the team's official website. The second week of August will mark nine months since he had surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL.

It's also worth noting left tackle Anthony Castonzo was not put on the PUP list. He tweaked his hamstring two weeks ago but could be available when the Colts break for camp on Thursday.

