Roundup: Texans release veteran QB Josh McCown

The storied career of Josh McCown is set to add another chapter.
The Houston Texans released the 41-year-old quarterback on Monday, according to the league's transaction wire.
McCown, who played three games for the Eagles in 2019, became the oldest practice squad player in NFL history after agreeing to serve as the team's emergency QB at the start of the 2020 season. The Texans signed McCown to the active roster in November but he would not end up seeing the field.
The soon-to-be 42-year-old made headlines in January when Houston interviewed him for its vacant head coaching position, a possible hint towards the type of gig that could be in McCown's future if he opts to retire.
The Texans also announced Monday they had signed running backs Buddy Howell and Dontrell Hilliard and cornerback Cornell Armstrong to contract extensions.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday:
- Longtime Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt announced via social media that he will sign with the Arizona Cardinals. Watt, 31, became a free agent on Feb. 12 after Houston fulfilled his request to be released.
- The Washington Football Team plans to release veteran quarterback Alex Smith in the coming days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Kim Jones reported.
- The Tennessee Titans have re-signed cornerback Breon Borders to an undisclosed deal. An undrafted free agent out of Duke, Borders spent much of the season on the practice squad before being promoted; the rookie recorded 27 tackles, an interception, six passes defensed and a tackle for a loss in six games played (five starts). Borders was waived on Thursday by the Titans ahead of being brought back.
- The Las Vegas Raiders have waived linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga, and released defensive back D.J. Killings.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers officially placed center Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/retired list. Maurkice and brother Mike Pouncey announced their retirement from the NFL on Feb. 12.
- The Cleveland Browns hired Jonathan Decoster as their new offensive quality control coach. This will be the former LSU Tiger's first NFL coaching gig; he spent 2019 as the tight ends coach at Old Dominion University and served as a graduate assistant for his alma mater from 2017-19.