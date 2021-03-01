Roundup: Texans release veteran QB Josh McCown

The storied career of Josh McCown is set to add another chapter.

The Houston Texans released the 41-year-old quarterback on Monday, according to the league's transaction wire.

McCown, who played three games for the Eagles in 2019, became the oldest practice squad player in NFL history after agreeing to serve as the team's emergency QB at the start of the 2020 season. The Texans signed McCown to the active roster in November but he would not end up seeing the field.

The soon-to-be 42-year-old made headlines in January when Houston interviewed him for its vacant head coaching position, a possible hint towards the type of gig that could be in McCown's future if he opts to retire.

The Texans also announced Monday they had signed running backs Buddy Howell and Dontrell Hilliard and cornerback Cornell Armstrong to contract extensions.