Roundup: Texans' Bradley Roby inks 3-year, $36M deal

Roby's career arc has been a roller coaster of sorts. A year ago, most were talking about Roby's potential while also immediately pointing out inconsistency as his main issue. In terms of traditional statistics, Roby has remained mostly steady, recording double-digit pass defends in four of his six seasons and one or two interceptions in each of his six campaigns. Roby's production was commendable in 2019, when he recorded 38 tackles, one sack, eight passes defended, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble.