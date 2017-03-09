Around the NFL

Roundup: Terrelle Pryor visiting with Redskins

Published: Mar 09, 2017 at 08:32 AM

The Browns and Terrelle Pryor seem to be growing more distant by the hour, and just after the start of the new league year, the wideout set his first visit outside of Berea.

Pryor is set to visit with the Redskins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

It's an interesting first team to visit with, considering the turmoil reportedly stemming from Kirk Cousins' unhappiness with his contract situation and desire to be traded elsewhere. But for Pryor's camp, they need to field offers outside of Cleveland to gain any sense of leverage, and the first step to fielding offers is meeting with teams. We don't expect this to be his last visit.

Elsewhere in free agency madness on the first day of the new league year:

  1. Another wide receiver set to get paid on Thursday is Robert Woods, who is headed to the Rams after agreeing to terms on a five-year deal worth up to $39 million with $15 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported. The Rams are also signing quarterback Aaron Murray, Rapoport reported.
  1. Safety Jahleel Addae has agreed to a deal to remain with the Chargers, Rapoport reported. Los Angeles is also signing tackle Russell Okung to a four-year, $53 million deal with $13.25 million guaranteed, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Panthers are targeting Matt Kalil to be their new left tackle, Rapoport reported, per sources. That would bring him together with his brother Ryan Kalil, which would also kick Michael Oher out to right tackle, Rapoport added. Carolina are working on signing former Bucs wide receiver Russell Shepard, per Rapoport.
  1. Defensive end Courtney Upshaw has agreed to terms to remain with Falcons, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. Atlanta also signed defensive lineman Jack Crawford to a three-year, $10.3 million deal with $3.75 million due in the first year, and tight end Levine Toilolo to a three-year, $12 million deal, Rapoport reported.

Atlanta released veteran defensive lineman Tyson Jackson, the team announced.

  1. Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for a violation of the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs, the team announced. Baltimore also picked up receiver Mike Wallace's contract option for 2017.
  1. Former Chargers linebacker Manti Te'o is visiting with the Saints, Rapoport reported. The Saints also signed defensive tackle Nick Fairley to a four-year, $30 million contract, Rapoport reported.
  1. Running back Eddie Lacy is set to visit with the Seahawks, Vikings and Packers, Rapoport reported.
  1. Safety Quintin Demps is signing a three-year contract with the Bears worth $4.5 million per year, Rapoport reported. Chicago is also signing tight end Dion Sims to a three-year, $18 million deal with $10 million in guarantees, Garafolo reported. Plus, the Bears are signing wide receiver Markus Wheaton, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Lions have parted ways with linebacker DeAndre Levy, the team announced. Detroit has also signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence to a three-year, $10.5 million contract.
  1. Jacksonville has released defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Bengals are keeping cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Chiefs have officially declined to pick up quarterback Nick Foles' contract option, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
  1. The Browns agreed to terms with guard/center JC Tretter, the team announced Thursday. Tretter started for the Packers at center.
  1. The Bills have released safety Aaron Williams, the team announced. Buffalo also announced the signing of five players: safety Micah Hyde, fullback Patrick DiMarco, guard Vladimir Ducasse, kicker Stephen Hauschka and safety Jordan Poyer. Hyde's deal is worth $30 million over five years, with $14 million guaranteed and a maximum possible value of $32.5 million, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Saints are expected to sign Panthers linebacker A.J. Klein, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Redskins are set to sign defensive tackle Terrell McClain to a four-year deal, Rapoport reported. Washington is also signing defensive tackle Stacy McGee to a five-year, $25 million deal, Garafolo reported. Washington also signed D.J. Swearinger to a three-year deal worth $4.5 million per year, with $6 million due in the first year, Rapoport reported.
  1. Jacquizz Rodgers signed a multi-year deal with the Buccaneers, the team announced. Tampa Bay also announced it retained safety Chris Conte on a two-year deal.
  1. The Patriots are working on a deal to retain defensive back Duron Harmon, Rapoport reported. New England is also working to keep linebacker Dont'a Hightower, with Rapoport reporting the Patriots are in good communication with the defender about a possible return.
  1. The Dolphins have placed a first-rounder tender on restricted free agent linebacker Kiko Alonso, and original-round tenders on safety Michael Thomas and running back Damien Williams, the team announced. Tight end Anthony Fasano also signed a contract with the Dolphins on Thursday.
  1. The Eagles have re-signed linebacker Najee Goode to a one-year deal, the team announced.
  1. The 49ers signed linebacker Malcolm Smith to a five-year, $26.5 million deal ($13 million guaranteed), Garafolo reported. San Francisco also added kicker Robbie Gould, the team confirmed. Tight end Logan Paulsen has also signed with the 49ers and tight-end-friendly coach Kyle Shanahan.

Former Falcons wide receiver Aldrick Robinson is set to follow Kyle Shanahan to San Francisco on a two-year contract worth up to $6 million, per Garafolo. Per Rapoport, the Niners are signingMatt Barkley - former Bears backup QB who impressed late last season.

  1. Former Jaguars safety Johnathan Cyprien has agreed to terms on a deal with the Titans, the team announced Friday. The team also signed safety Brynden Trawick.
  1. The Steelers re-signed quarterback Landry Jones to a two-year, $4.4 million deal, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.
  1. The Colts are signing outside linebacker/special teamer Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.
  1. The Seahawks are attempting to fix their tackle conundrum by signing Luke Joeckel to a one-year deal, Rapoport reported
  1. Fullback Rhett Ellison is signing a four-year, $18 million deal with the Giants with $8 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Jets have released running back Khiry Robinson, Rapoport reported. New York is are retaining offensive lineman Ben Ijalana for two years and $11 million, Garafolo reported.

The team announced Thursday that it has re-signed outside linebacker Corey Lemonier and special-team stud Josh Martin.

