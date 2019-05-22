Around the NFL

Roundup: Seahawks sign receiver D.K. Metcalf

Published: May 22, 2019 at 08:47 AM

The Seattle Seahawks' receiving corps continued its rebuild Wednesday with the team's latest rookie signing.

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, a former standout at Ole Miss, came to terms with the Seahawks on his rookie contract, the team announced. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll and team management were aggressive in their pursuit of Metcalf, trading up from 77th to 64th to select him in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Prior to making headlines, thanks to his stellar combine workout, Metcalf elevated his draft prospects with his play as a Rebel under head coach Matt Luke. After appearing in just two games his freshman season before breaking his left foot, he combined for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns his last two years.

Metcalf's deal marks the 10th rookie signing of the Seahawks' 11 draft picks. Only third-round pick Cody Barton, a linebacker out of Utah, remains unsigned.

Here are other transactions from Wednesday:

  1. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, the Tennessee Titans first-round selection, has signed his rookie contract, the team announced on Wednesday. Though he is not taking part in organized team activities due to an ACL injury, Simmons, the 19th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, is officially a part of the team.

"These people trust me to come in here and do what I need to do on and off the field," Simmons said via the team website. "This organization here stuck with me and I will not let this organization down. I am proud to be a Tennessee Titan."

  1. The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of defensive lineman Terrell McClain to a one-year contract on Wednesday. In addition, they announced the release of receiver Malachi Dupre. McClain, who has played for five teams in his eight-year career, started in three games last year for the Falcons.
  1. The Oakland Raiders signed former Colts tight end Erik Swoope and, in a corresponding move, released quarterback Landry Jones. Swoope tallied eight receptions for 87 yards and a career-best three touchdowns in Indianapolis last season.
