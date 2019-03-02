Ole Miss' D.K. Metcalf dominates at 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- If a picture is said to be worth a thousand words, what is a 4.33-second 40-yard dash worth?

D.K. Metcalf will know soon enough.

Buzz about the former Ole Miss wide receiver's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine triggered a few weeks ago when a picture of his physique surfaced on Twitter. In fact, the photo also generated some skepticism from those who suggested he looked too muscular for his position, including from Reese's Senior Bowl executive director and former NFL scout Jim Nagy.

And while Metcalf's upper-body flexibility might still be a scouting concern as he leaves the combine, his athleticism certainly is not.

His 4.33 clocking in the 40 is tied for third-fastest at this year's combine, with two days of workouts remaining. It's a blazing-fast time for anyone, but especially for a prospect of Metcalf's size (6-foot-3, 228 pounds). He also bench pressed 225 pounds 27 times, which tied him with Arizona State's N'Keal Harry for the most among wide receivers. As well, Metcalf was one of only five wide receivers to turn in a vertical jump of 40 or more inches (40.5), and finished fifth among receivers in the broad jump at 11-2. A 4.50 time in the 20-yard shuttle was Metcalf's worst event, but the speed and explosiveness he put on display elsewhere will give NFL clubs plenty to think about as they adjust their evaluations following the combine.

It was an emotional culmination for Metcalf, who FaceTimed with his mother following his workout to tell her his results. He suffered a season-ending neck injury in October and told NFL Network "I'm not supposed to be here," referring to the injury.

Between limited playing time as a freshman, his injury last year, and his decision to enter the NFL draft as an underclassman, Metcalf's game tape doesn't offer NFL scouts a great deal of production to evaluate. He caught 39 passes for 646 yards and seven touchdowns in his only healthy season as a college starter (2017), and followed with 26 catches for 569 yards last year in seven games until his injury. Nevertheless, he's regarded as a strong candidate to be the first receiver selected in the draft, and the numbers he posted at the combine should only galvanize his standing.