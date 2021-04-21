Roundup: Seahawks agree to terms with veteran CB Pierre Desir

Pierre Desir has found a new home.

The veteran cornerback has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

A fourth-round pick of the Browns out of Lindenwood in 2014, the small-school product got off to a slow start before finding his footing in Indianapolis. Desir thrived with the Colts, intercepting four passes and recording 19 passes defensed between 2018 and 2019. He departed as a cap-related released in 2020, signing with the Jets and playing in nine games before New York waived him and the Ravens scooped him up off the wire.

Seattle is Desir's sixth team, although it's not his first brush with the Seahawks. Desir was on Seattle's practice squad from late 2016 through 2017 training camp, but was released as part of final roster cuts. His fateful pairing with the Colts soon followed.