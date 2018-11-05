Around the NFL

Roundup: Scherff, Lauvao, Richardson out for year

Published: Nov 05, 2018 at 03:16 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A crushing blow to the Redskins' hopes arrived in the form of Monday's Jay Gruden press conference.

The coach delivered startlingly bad news: guards Brandon Scherff (torn pectoral) and Shawn Lauvao (torn ACL) and receiver Paul Richardson (AC joint) are all out for the year. Each of their injuries will require season-ending surgery.

An MRI confirmed Scherff's injury, which the Redskins had correctly feared would be significant. When combined with the loss of Lauvao and left tackle Trent Williams' thumb surgery, Washington is without the majority of its starting line. The trio of losses can't be characterized as anything less than devastating along a unit that was a strength for much of the season.

Washington's depth at every position not named center (Chase Roullier is healthy) is in for a massive test on a weekly basis from here through the end of the season, with multiple jobs now available. Tackle Moses Morgan (knee) is day-to-day, leaving potentially four starting slots open and plenty of room for backups as well.

Washington lacks experience in its depth, with swing lineman Ty Nsekhe and center Tony Bergstrom serving as the only veterans in the second string. Rookie tackle Geron Christian and guard Casey Dunn should get a chance to replace the injured linemen, and the team signed guards Luke Bowanko and Jonathan Cooper and tackle Austin Howard on Monday to fill in their open reserve slots.

As for Richardson, Brian Quick and Michael Floyd are in line to replace him, per the Redskins depth chart. Richardson's first campaign in the nation's capital ends with 20 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

Here are other injuries and transactions we are monitoring Monday:

  1. Dallas Cowboys linebackerSean Lee suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters that Lee is "probably going to be out for a little bit."
  1. Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin suffered a concussion during Monday's win over the Cowboys, coach Mike Vrabel said. Vrabel added that wide receiver Taywan Taylor suffered a lower leg injury and will need to be further examined.
  1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is expected to have surgery for a core muscle injury, a source told Rapoport. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Allison saw specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia. If he undergoes surgery, the recovery timetable is roughly six weeks, making him a candidate for injured reserve, Rapoport reported.

Packers cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) will be challenged to play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, McCarthy said. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) is dealing with a knee injury and linebacker Blake Martinez has an ankle injury.

  1. The Eagles' defense received good news Monday when veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan returned to practice for first time this season. Jernigan began the season on the non-football injury list due to a back issue that required offseason surgery to repair a herniated disc.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told reporters that wideout A.J. Greenwon't need surgery to repair a nagging toe injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, however, that Green is expected to miss this Sunday's game vs. the Saints.
  1. Former Oakland Raiders second round pick safety Obi Melifonwu has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots, sources told Rapoport. The Raiders also signed free-agent defensive end Kony Ealy to a one-year deal.
  1. The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed veteran wide receiver Kendall Wright.
  1. Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that running back D'Onta Foreman (Achilles) is trending in the right direction, but it is unclear if the team is prepared to activate him off the PUP list.
  1. Dolphins tackle Ja'Wuan James is dealing with a strained patellar tendon, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The injury is believed to be minor upon review of the MRI, and James has not been ruled out for Week 10.
  1. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday edge rusher Khalil Mack (ankle) and receiver Allen Robinson (groin) are day-to-day entering Week 10.
  1. Cleveland Browns rookie corner Denzel Ward suffered a minor hip flexor injury Sunday and should be OK moving forward, Rapoport reported.
  1. Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said center Matt Paradis suffered a fractured fibula and torn ligaments, ending his year and sending him to injured reserve.
  1. Buffalo Bills running back Chris Ivory is dealing with a sprained shoulder and is considered day to day after spending time in the hospital Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said. Quarterback Derek Anderson remains in concussion protocol.
  1. Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (ankle) and wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) didn't practice Monday ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers. Quarterback Cam Newton (shoulder), tight end Greg Olsen (foot), safety Eric Reid (shoulder), defensive endMario Addison (shoulder) and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (chest) were all limited.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (finger) and offensive tackleMarcus Gilbert (knee) each did not practice Monday.
