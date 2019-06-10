Around the NFL

Roundup: Saints sign CB Webster; Lions make moves

Published: Jun 10, 2019 at 01:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kayvon Webster will get a chance to jumpstart his career in New Orleans.

The free agent corner is signing with the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

The Saints brought in a bevy of secondary defenders for a workout last week before landing on Webster, who will have a chance to earn a spot on the roster as a special teams player who can provide depth on the back end with the potential of earning a bigger role if he can stay healthy.

Webster also garnered interest from the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers before landing in NOLA.

Injuries have sent Webster's career sideways. He tore his Achilles in 2017 as a member of the L.A. Rams, his first chance as a regular starter after four seasons with the Denver Broncos. After landing in Houston last year, he played just 10 total snaps for the Texans in two games due to quad injuries, which eventually sent him to IR in December.

Here are other transactions from Monday:

  1. The Detroit Lions signed free agents offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and quarterback David Fales. In corresponding moves, the team also waived QB Connor Cook, a former Michigan State standout and 2016 Oakland Raiders draft pick, and safety David Jones.
  1. The Cincinnati Bengals signed free-agent OL John Jerry, who sat out the 2018 season. The 2010 third-round pick had previous stints with the Miami Dolphins (2010-13) and, most recently, the New York Giants (2014-2017). The Bengals also waived guard Rod Taylor. A seventh-round draft pick by the Bengals a year ago, Taylor spent all of the 2018 campaign on IR, after suffering a knee injury early in training camp.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts have signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid to a 1-year deal, his agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter. Reid was drafted in the fifth round out of Princeton by Detroit in 2014 and had previous stints with several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 where he tallied 10 tackles, 0.5 sacks and his first career forced fumble as a backup. The Colts also placed defensive end Jegs Jegede on IR.

In other Colts news, third-year tackle Antonio Garcia was suspended four games without pay by the league for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Garcia was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2017 draft but has yet to play a regular--season snap.

  1. The Green Bay Packers have officially signed the last of their 2019 draft class, inking tight end Jace Sternberger of Texas A&M. Sternberger was drafted in the third round in April after finishing his career a consensus All-American with the Aggies in 2018.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Amari Cooper 'elated' to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys

After being traded for a second time in his career -- going from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns -- Amari Cooper holds no ill will toward the 'Boys and is elated for another fresh start.

news

Safety Xavier McKinney: Giants 'not so uptight' anymore with Brian Daboll as head coach

With the departure of Joe Judge and his old-school approach and the subsequent arrival of Brian Daboll, there's a little more fun to be had in Gotham these days, according to safety Xavier McKinney.

news

Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Chase Edmonds don't think Kyler Murray will finish career with Arizona

Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds joined Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson's All Things Covered podcast and both former Cardinals players predicted Kyler Murray would not finish his career with Arizona

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 20

Following a missed 2021 season due to complications stemming from a rare blood disorder, veteran defensive lineman Vinny Curry is back with the Jets. Plus more signings and NFL draft prospect visits.

news

Kevin Stefanski mum on 'fluid' Baker Mayfield situation as Browns gather for workouts

Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are at the Browns facility as the team begins offseason work, but Baker Mayfield is not. Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the former starter's absence.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on returning to form after injuries: 'I want to go out there and prove (myself)'

Saquon Barkley spoke to the media on Wednesday as the Giants opened up their first voluntary training camp of the offseason. The running back said that after a disappointing last few seasons, he is ready to prove to the haters and to the organization that drafted him that he can still contribute the way he did early in his career.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on amassing more capital in 2023 draft: 'We're excited about Jalen Hurts'

When the Eagles traded a 2022 first-round pick for more draft capital in 2023, it begged the question whether they were committed to starting QB Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman addressed those questions Wednesday.

news

Deebo Samuel requests 49ers to trade him; WR unwilling to engage in contract talks

WR Deebo Samuel said he has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: You don't win the Super Bowl in the offseason

Stephen Jones noted Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys aren't "done yet in free agency," but highlighted that even the future additions -- including in next week's draft -- wouldn't make or break the team.

news

Falcons LT Jake Matthews: 'Definitely surreal' Matt Ryan is no longer in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews spent eight seasons protecting quarterback Matt Ryan's blind side. But now with Ryan in Indianapolis, Marcus Mariota is expected to start under center.

news

Justin Fields hopes new coaching staff 'will just tailor the plays to my skill set'

In his rookie campaign, Bears quarterback Justin Fields started 10 games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven TDs, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. There were flashes of a big arm and athletic ability, but inconsistent processing led to struggles.

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. confident 'momentum and everything hasn't slowed down' after torn meniscus sidelined him for 2021 season

With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW