Roundup: Saints sign CB Webster; Lions make moves

Kayvon Webster will get a chance to jumpstart his career in New Orleans.
The free agent corner is signing with the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.
The Saints brought in a bevy of secondary defenders for a workout last week before landing on Webster, who will have a chance to earn a spot on the roster as a special teams player who can provide depth on the back end with the potential of earning a bigger role if he can stay healthy.
Webster also garnered interest from the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers before landing in NOLA.
Injuries have sent Webster's career sideways. He tore his Achilles in 2017 as a member of the L.A. Rams, his first chance as a regular starter after four seasons with the Denver Broncos. After landing in Houston last year, he played just 10 total snaps for the Texans in two games due to quad injuries, which eventually sent him to IR in December.
Here are other transactions from Monday:
- The Detroit Lions signed free agents offensive lineman Luke Bowanko and quarterback David Fales. In corresponding moves, the team also waived QB Connor Cook, a former Michigan State standout and 2016 Oakland Raiders draft pick, and safety David Jones.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed free-agent OL John Jerry, who sat out the 2018 season. The 2010 third-round pick had previous stints with the Miami Dolphins (2010-13) and, most recently, the New York Giants (2014-2017). The Bengals also waived guard Rod Taylor. A seventh-round draft pick by the Bengals a year ago, Taylor spent all of the 2018 campaign on IR, after suffering a knee injury early in training camp.
- The Indianapolis Colts have signed defensive tackle Caraun Reid to a 1-year deal, his agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter. Reid was drafted in the fifth round out of Princeton by Detroit in 2014 and had previous stints with several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 where he tallied 10 tackles, 0.5 sacks and his first career forced fumble as a backup. The Colts also placed defensive end Jegs Jegede on IR.
In other Colts news, third-year tackle Antonio Garcia was suspended four games without pay by the league for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Garcia was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2017 draft but has yet to play a regular--season snap.
- The Green Bay Packers have officially signed the last of their 2019 draft class, inking tight end Jace Sternberger of Texas A&M. Sternberger was drafted in the third round in April after finishing his career a consensus All-American with the Aggies in 2018.