Roundup: Recently signed Pats OL Veldheer retires

Published: May 21, 2019 at 06:18 AM

After nine seasons in the NFL and about a week with the New England Patriots, offensive lineman Jared Veldheer is calling it a career.

The 31-year-old Veldheer, who primarily played tackle, is retiring, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the news.

Veldheer's retirement comes as a surprise considering the Patriots announced his signing on May 13.

Just more than a week later, Veldheer apparently won't be playing for the reigning Super Bowl champions or anyone else.

Veldheer played for the Broncos in 2018 (he started 12 games) following four-season stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-2017), who drafted him in 2010 in the third round, and the Oakland Raiders (2010-13).

Here are other moves we're monitoring on Tuesday:

  1. The Oakland Raiders are signing tight end Erik Swoope after hosting him for a workout Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Swoope, who has played for the Colts and Saints, had also worked out for the Buccaneers and Redskins.
  1. The New Orleans Saints are having a visit with former TitansPro Bowl special teamer Brynden Trawick today.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts claimed guard Jake Eldrenkamp off waivers from the New England Patriots and waived tackle De'Ondre Wesley in a corresponding move.
  1. The Seahawks signed rookie defensive end L.J. Collier, per the NFL Transactions wire. Seattle drafted Collier (TCU) with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2019 draft.
  1. The New Orleans Saints signed free-agent defensive end Wes Horton, per the wire. Horton spent the past six seasons with the Panthers and recorded 15.5 sacks.
  1. The Detroit Lions worked out wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on Wednesday, Rapoport reports, but the two sides could not come to terms on an agreement. Kearse remains a free agent.
