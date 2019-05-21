Roundup: Recently signed Pats OL Veldheer retires

After nine seasons in the NFL and about a week with the New England Patriots, offensive lineman Jared Veldheer is calling it a career.
The 31-year-old Veldheer, who primarily played tackle, is retiring, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
ESPN first reported the news.
Just more than a week later, Veldheer apparently won't be playing for the reigning Super Bowl champions or anyone else.
Veldheer played for the Broncos in 2018 (he started 12 games) following four-season stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-2017), who drafted him in 2010 in the third round, and the Oakland Raiders (2010-13).
Here are other moves we're monitoring on Tuesday:
- The Oakland Raiders are signing tight end Erik Swoope after hosting him for a workout Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Swoope, who has played for the Colts and Saints, had also worked out for the Buccaneers and Redskins.
- The New Orleans Saints are having a visit with former TitansPro Bowl special teamer Brynden Trawick today.
- The Indianapolis Colts claimed guard Jake Eldrenkamp off waivers from the New England Patriots and waived tackle De'Ondre Wesley in a corresponding move.
- The Seahawks signed rookie defensive end L.J. Collier, per the NFL Transactions wire. Seattle drafted Collier (TCU) with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2019 draft.
- The New Orleans Saints signed free-agent defensive end Wes Horton, per the wire. Horton spent the past six seasons with the Panthers and recorded 15.5 sacks.
- The Detroit Lions worked out wide receiver Jermaine Kearse on Wednesday, Rapoport reports, but the two sides could not come to terms on an agreement. Kearse remains a free agent.