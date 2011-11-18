Roundup: Ravens' Flacco fined $7,500 for tackle vs. Seahawks

Published: Nov 18, 2011 at 08:26 AM

Quarterbacks aren't immune to being punished for illegal tackles.

The Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco proved that, getting docked $7,500 by the NFL for a horse-collar tackle last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN.

Flacco, who had just thrown an interception deep in his own territory, prevented Seahawks linebacker David Hawthorne from scoring by stopping him on the 8-yard line with the illegal tackle.

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor was fined $20,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin, according to ProFootballTalk.com. Chancellor, who left the game with a concussion after the hit, drew a personal foul penalty as well.

Other fines reported Friday:

» New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was docked $7,500 for a post-touchdown spike of the football against the New York Jets, according to The Boston Globe. Gronkowski drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spiking the ball near a Jets defender after a 5-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of the 37-16 Patriots' victory.

» Ravens defensive tackle Arthur Jones was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for blocking a Seattle player too low on a special teams play, according to ESPN.

» Carolina Panthers offensive tackles Jordan Gross and Byron Bell and defensive end Charles Johnson were fined $7,500 each for unnecessary roughness in a 30-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Charlotte Observer reported. Bell was punished for grabbing an opponent's facemask and Gross and Johnson were docked for hitting a Titans player in the face. Titans safety Michael Griffin was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for hitting late and in the head area with his helmet, the newspaper also reported.

» Cleveland Browns guard Shawn Lauvao was fined $7,500 for head-butting Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing two weeks ago, ESPN reported. Cushing was left bloodied by the incident in the Texans' 30-12 victory on Nov. 6.

» Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was among six players fined a combined $62,500 for the feisty Chicago-Detroit game in which the Bears prevailed 37-13.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Cardinals want Kyler Murray to take step forward in leadership, maturity

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ made headlines this week by scrubbing any references to the Arizona Cardinals from his Instagram account, leading many in football, and in the Cardinals organization, to wonder what was up with the former No. 1 overall pick.
news

Matthew Stafford, Rams to hammer out extension after Super Bowl LVI

One year removed from their blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford﻿, the Rams brass hope to maintain their success with the QB for many years to come. Ian Rapoport reports that the Rams and Stafford are looking to hammer out a contract extension after the season.
news

Raiders prepared to commit to QB Derek Carr with extension

With new coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler officially on board, Derek Carr is finally set to receive the support that has eluded him. The Raiders are moving forward with Carr at QB and prepared to discuss a contract extension that would keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW