Roundup: Ravens' Flacco fined $7,500 for tackle vs. Seahawks

Quarterbacks aren't immune to being punished for illegal tackles.
The Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco proved that, getting docked $7,500 by the NFL for a horse-collar tackle last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN.
Flacco, who had just thrown an interception deep in his own territory, prevented Seahawks linebacker David Hawthorne from scoring by stopping him on the 8-yard line with the illegal tackle.
Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor was fined $20,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin, according to ProFootballTalk.com. Chancellor, who left the game with a concussion after the hit, drew a personal foul penalty as well.
Other fines reported Friday:
» New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was docked $7,500 for a post-touchdown spike of the football against the New York Jets, according to The Boston Globe. Gronkowski drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for spiking the ball near a Jets defender after a 5-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter of the 37-16 Patriots' victory.
» Ravens defensive tackle Arthur Jones was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for blocking a Seattle player too low on a special teams play, according to ESPN.
» Carolina Panthers offensive tackles Jordan Gross and Byron Bell and defensive end Charles Johnson were fined $7,500 each for unnecessary roughness in a 30-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Charlotte Observer reported. Bell was punished for grabbing an opponent's facemask and Gross and Johnson were docked for hitting a Titans player in the face. Titans safety Michael Griffin was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for hitting late and in the head area with his helmet, the newspaper also reported.
» Cleveland Browns guard Shawn Lauvao was fined $7,500 for head-butting Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing two weeks ago, ESPN reported. Cushing was left bloodied by the incident in the Texans' 30-12 victory on Nov. 6.
» Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was among six players fined a combined $62,500 for the feisty Chicago-Detroit game in which the Bears prevailed 37-13.