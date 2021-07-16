Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Kirby Wilson has spent the vast majority of the last quarter century coaching in the NFL. His time in the pro game has reached its conclusion.
The Raiders running backs coach is retiring from coaching, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Wilson has been considered one of the sport's most respected assistants for much of his career no matter where he's been, beginning his time in the NFL with the New England Patriots in 1997 and spending stints in Washington, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Minnesota, Cleveland, and both Oakland and Las Vegas with the Raiders. Over that span, Wilson coached four running backs who finished up the top 15 in career rushing yards: Emmitt Smith, Adrian Peterson, Curtis Martin and Edgerrin James. Two of those running backs ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Smith, Martin), while a third is headed to Canton in August (James) and the fourth will one day find himself receiving his own bronze bust and gold jacket (Peterson).
His most recent product, Josh Jacobs, has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of his first two pro seasons, completing both under the watchful eye of Wilson.
The former Illinois standout running back and receiver heads off into retirement with a fantastic coaching career behind him. He won't be forgotten by those remaining in the NFL any time soon.
