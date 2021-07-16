Around the NFL

Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Published: Jul 16, 2021 at 03:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kirby Wilson has spent the vast majority of the last quarter century coaching in the NFL. His time in the pro game has reached its conclusion.

The Raiders running backs coach is retiring from coaching, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Wilson has been considered one of the sport's most respected assistants for much of his career no matter where he's been, beginning his time in the NFL with the New England Patriots in 1997 and spending stints in Washington, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Minnesota, Cleveland, and both Oakland and Las Vegas with the Raiders. Over that span, Wilson coached four running backs who finished up the top 15 in career rushing yards: Emmitt Smith, Adrian Peterson, Curtis Martin and Edgerrin James. Two of those running backs ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Smith, Martin), while a third is headed to Canton in August (James) and the fourth will one day find himself receiving his own bronze bust and gold jacket (Peterson).

His most recent product, Josh Jacobs, has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of his first two pro seasons, completing both under the watchful eye of Wilson.

The former Illinois standout running back and receiver heads off into retirement with a fantastic coaching career behind him. He won't be forgotten by those remaining in the NFL any time soon.

Here's what else we're monitoring around the NFL on Friday:

  • The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and waive safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier, the team announced. Ford has spent his entire three-year career with the Dolphins, catching 51 passes for 520 yards.
  • New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata has been suspended for six games to start the 2021 season due to violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Rapoport reported.
  • The Buffalo Bills released defensive tackle Nazair Jones.

Related Content

news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
news

Christion Abercrombie to serve as Titans coaching intern after recovering from life-threatening brain injury

Christion Abercrombie, who sustained a life-threatening head injury while playing football for Tennessee State three years ago, will serve as a strength and conditioning intern for the Titans during training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
news

Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85% threshold for player vaccinations. On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50% vaccination rate.
news

Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is 'going to space' in 2021

Kenyan Drake has been making the media rounds during the sleepy portion of the offseason, harping to anyone who will listen that he expects the Raiders offense to fly this season. On paper, you can understand his optimism. The dual-threat RB pairs well with workhorse Josh Jacobs.
news

Saints DT David Onyemata suspended six games for violation of PED policy

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season. Onyemata has been suspended six games for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Jets DE Carl Lawson explains the intricacies of being a disruptor on the edge, which doesn't always mean sack totals always tell their story. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
news

Taylor Moton, Panthers agree to terms on four-year, $71.25M extension ahead of deadline

Taylor Moton won't play the 2021 season on the franchise tag after all. The Panthers right tackle has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the organization, Carolina announced. 
news

Cam Newton: 'It's time for me to uphold my end of the bargain' with Patriots

Cam Newton understands its an important season for him after an up-and-down first year in New England. Newton told ESPN on Thursday that it's "put up or shut up time."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW