Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Wilson has been considered one of the sport's most respected assistants for much of his career no matter where he's been, beginning his time in the NFL with the New England Patriots in 1997 and spending stints in Washington, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Minnesota, Cleveland, and both Oakland and Las Vegas with the Raiders. Over that span, Wilson coached four running backs who finished up the top 15 in career rushing yards: Emmitt Smith, Adrian Peterson, Curtis Martin and Edgerrin James. Two of those running backs ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Smith, Martin), while a third is headed to Canton in August (James) and the fourth will one day find himself receiving his own bronze bust and gold jacket (Peterson).