Roundup: Raiders agree to terms with Reggie Nelson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that veteran free safety Reggie Nelson agreed to terms with the Raiders on a one-year deal.
Nelson, who spent the past two seasons roaming Oakland's defensive backfield, has big-time familiarity with Gruden's new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. Guenther was a coach on the Bengals' staff in some capacity, including several years as the team's DC, during Nelson's entire tenure in Cincinnati (which spanned from 2010 to 2015).
Nelson earned his first-ever Pro Bowl nod playing in Guenther's scheme in 2015, logging a career-high eight interceptions. Now, at age 34, he'll have the chance to help show some of his Raider teammates how to thrive in the new system.
Here are other free agency notes we're tracking this weekend:
- The Seattle Seahawks are signing former Vikings defensive lineman Shamar Stephen to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign former Browns interior offensive lineman Marcus Martin, a source told Rapoport. Martin, once a third-round pick by the 49ers, visited Dallas last week.