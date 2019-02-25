Roundup: Nick Bosa ready to participate at combine

Around the NFL

Nick Bosa ready to participate at combine

Published: Feb 25, 2019 at 06:46 AM
Nick Bosa is ready for the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the pass rusher is healthy enough to participate in all drills this weekend at the 2019 combine. Rapoport noted that Bosa probably would have been healthy enough to participate last month if necessary.

Defensive linemen and linebackers are scheduled to be on the field for workouts on Sunday, March 3, starting at 9 a.m. ET live on NFL Network.

Bosa's senior season was cut short due to a core muscle injury that required surgery. The younger Bosa played just three games in his final season at Ohio State.

After undergoing surgery in September, one of the favorites to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick -- and almost a shoo-in to be taken in the top five -- is ready for his NFL audition this week.

Bosa currently ranks as NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top prospect heading into the draft.

Other players we are tracking ahead of the combine:

  1. Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, a presumed first-round prospect, will not participate in drills at the combine after suffering a minor hamstring strain.
  1. Baylor receiverJalen Hurd told teams he will sit out drills, except for the bench press, after undergoing a recent minor knee scope. Rapoport noted the plan is for Hurd to work out at Baylor's Pro Day.
  1. Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant will sit out drills at the combine. Bryant played through a torn pectoral suffered in early November versus Louisville. He underwent surgery on Jan. 17.
  1. Alabama running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with a groin injury and will do limited work at the combine.
