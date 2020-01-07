Around the NFL

Roundup: Mark Ingram still dealing with calf injury

Published: Jan 07, 2020 at 06:29 AM

Will Mark Ingram play this Saturday against the Titans? The question lingers on.

The Ravens running back was not spotted by reporters at Tuesday's practice. Ingram was essentially full speed last week but felt some tightness in his calf and has pulled back to avoid re-injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The Ravens later announced Ingram did not officially practice.

Ingram sat out Week 17 after suffering a calf strain the week before. Rapoport added there's still a chance he plays in the Divisional Round. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last Friday that Ingram was on track to return and was expected to practice at full speed this week, so his lack of involvement just four days before kickoff is a concern.

The ninth-year veteran was a key member of the NFL's most prolific rushing offense, topping 1,000 yards while averaging 5.0 yards a carry this season.

Here is other news we're monitoring Tuesday:

»Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander will have arthroscopic surgery for the small tear in his lateral meniscus, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via a source. That will keep him out of Saturday's game against the 49ers but Alexander could return if Minnesota advances, Pelissero added.

Vikings receiverStefon Diggs (illness) did not practice Tuesday due to an illness, but Pelissero noted that Minnesota held a lighter walkthrough because of the short week.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and safety Jayron Kearse (toe/knee) also did not practice.

»San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs), who has not played since Week 13, was a full participant. Defensive end Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) and linebacker Kwon Alexander (pec) were limited.

»Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was limited in practice with an ankle injury.

»Tennessee Titans linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder), wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) did not participate in practice Tuesday. Running back Dion Lewis (shoulder) was limited.

