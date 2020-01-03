Ravens' Mark Ingram (calf) on track to play next week

Mark Ingram missed Week 17 after suffering a calf injury, but the bye week will help get the Baltimore Ravens' top running back on the field for the Divisional Round.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Ingram is on pace to return for next week's playoff game.

"He's on track to play, and he should be practicing next week full speed," Harbaugh said.

Ingram suffered the calf injury in Week 16, and while the RB initially feared the worst after the injury, an MRI confirmed it was only a slight strain.

The bulldozing running back has been the perfect complement to Lamar Jackson, able to plow through the middle of defenses if defenders try to key on the QB runs. Ingram dashed for 1,018 yards on 202 carries in 15 games, averaging 5.0 yards per rush, and gobbled up 15 total TDs (10 rushing), the most scrimmage scores in his career.

Getting Ingram back healthy for the playoffs provides a huge sigh of relief in Baltimore.

Jackson also is getting back to health after missing practice earlier in the week due to the flu.

"He was good today. He was fully healthy today," Harbaugh said of his All-Pro QB. "The biggest thing probably is getting those guys back up to weight with all the fluids and stuff like that. But Lamar had a heck of a practice. He looked 100 percent."

There was no concern that Jackson wouldn't be healthy for next week, but getting him through the flu with more than a week to spare is good news for the Ravens.