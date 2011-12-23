Roundup: Lions' DE Avril, LB Tulloch fined $15K apiece

Published: Dec 23, 2011 at 08:01 AM

Detroit Lions defensive end Cliff Avril and linebacker Stephen Tulloch have been fined $15,000 apiece by the NFL for horse collar tackles during last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Detroit Free Press reported the Lions now have received at least six fines in the three games following defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's ejection and subsequent two-game suspension for stomping on a Packers offensive lineman on Thanksgiving Day.

Other fines announced by the league Friday included Jets' wide receiver Santonio Holmes being docked $7,500 for excessive celebration after a score in a loss to Philadelphia, and Texans linebacker Brian Cushing getting penalized $10,000 for hitting Carolina quarterback Cam Newton in the head and neck area.

Also, Bengals linebacker Dan Skuta was fined $20,000 for an illegal blindside block, Bengals safety Chris Crocker was fined $15,000 for roughing the passer, Raiders defensive back Jerome Boyd was docked $20,000 for an illegal blindside block and Giants linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was fined $10,000 for an illegal hit on the quarterback.

Giants safety Kenny Phillips was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness, according to the New York Daily News, and Raiders linebacker Aaron Curry received a $7,500 fine unsportsmanlike conduct while celebrating his fourth-quarter touchdown, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers trade LB Denzel Perryman to Raiders for sixth-round pick

Carolina is trading LB Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection, the team announced Wednesday night. 
news

Kyle Shanahan not naming 49ers' QB1 but has 'pretty good idea'

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan would not reveal whether veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ or first-round rookie Trey Lance would start in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, but admitted he has an inkling of who it will be. 
news

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers will implement own COVID-19 rules for road trips

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Wednesday he is implementing his own set of COVID-related rules for his team this season that will look a lot like last year. 
news

Packers place Devin Funchess on IR; WR likely to miss second season in a row

Devin Funchess﻿' encouraging preseason has met an unfortunate early finish. The Packers placed Funchess on injured reserve, marking a potential third consecutive lost season for the former Panthers wideout.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW