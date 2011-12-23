Roundup: Lions' DE Avril, LB Tulloch fined $15K apiece

Detroit Lions defensive end Cliff Avril and linebacker Stephen Tulloch have been fined $15,000 apiece by the NFL for horse collar tackles during last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings.
The Detroit Free Press reported the Lions now have received at least six fines in the three games following defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh's ejection and subsequent two-game suspension for stomping on a Packers offensive lineman on Thanksgiving Day.
Other fines announced by the league Friday included Jets' wide receiver Santonio Holmes being docked $7,500 for excessive celebration after a score in a loss to Philadelphia, and Texans linebacker Brian Cushing getting penalized $10,000 for hitting Carolina quarterback Cam Newton in the head and neck area.
Also, Bengals linebacker Dan Skuta was fined $20,000 for an illegal blindside block, Bengals safety Chris Crocker was fined $15,000 for roughing the passer, Raiders defensive back Jerome Boyd was docked $20,000 for an illegal blindside block and Giants linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was fined $10,000 for an illegal hit on the quarterback.
Giants safety Kenny Phillips was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness, according to the New York Daily News, and Raiders linebacker Aaron Curry received a $7,500 fine unsportsmanlike conduct while celebrating his fourth-quarter touchdown, according to ProFootballTalk.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.