Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

The Jets made a few splashes in free agency in March, adding a notable pass-catcher coming off the best season of his young career. That same receiver ran into a bit of a bump in the road in his first action with his new team this week.
Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during New York's OTAs session Thursday after leaping for a pass and landing on his shoulder, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest, Garafolo added.
Davis arrived in New York after posting a 65-catch, 984-yard season in which he caught five touchdown passes and performed so well, he landed among our top 10 pass-catchers (according to Next Gen Stats) earlier this month. His 2020 season came at just the right time following Tennessee's decision to decline his fifth-year option, and Davis cashed in with a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets.
Davis joins the Jets as a projected No. 1 receiver alongside rising talent Denzel Mims and rookie Elijah Moore in a corps that might end up not including its most dependable pass-catcher, Jamison Crowder, by the time the regular season arrives. Regardless, Davis is going to be counted on to serve as a go-to target for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, making his health and availability paramount to New York's chances of success in 2021. The Jets will hope this is nothing more than a footnote in his tale that is just beginning in New York.
Elsewhere around the NFL on Friday:
- The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year deal with former Packers linebacker James Burgess, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Burgess' agent Drew Rosenhaus. The four-year veteran has spent time with the Browns and Jets prior to his lone season in Green Bay, where he exclusively played special teams.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire former special teams captain Nick Sorensen as their special teams coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Sorensen spent the past eight years as a defensive assistant in Seattle and thus is able to run the system installed by Brian Schneider, who left the Jags last week.
- The Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension through 2024. Per Pelissero, Buffalo gave Ferguson a $675,000 signing bonus and made him the league's highest-paid long snapper.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a number of front office promotions, including Mike Greenberg to VP of football administration and John Spytek to VP of player personnel.