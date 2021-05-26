Around the NFL

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

May 26, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants coaching pipeline has struck again.

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys skipper Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.

McAdoo is best known for coaching the Giants from 2016 to 2017, taking over for longtime coach Tom Coughlin by leading New York to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance right out of the gate. McAdoo was fired midway through the following season, however, leaving New York with a 13-15 record.

He was the quarterbacks coach for the 1-15 Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

McAdoo's hire by a rival in-division franchise after being let go by his former NFC East club follows the trajectory of another offensive mind: Jason Garrett. Garrett, who spent nine seasons as the full-time head coach in Dallas before parting ways after the 2019 season, was hired as Giants offensive coordinator in 2020.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Wednesday:

  • The New York Jets hired former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke for a game-management role, Garafolo reported. Burke has spent the bulk of his coaching career on defense, but will help on both sides of the ball in New York.
  • Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has officially signed his rookie contract. The third-round selection was the first player picked by the Texans in this year's draft and was the final player from the class to sign a rookie contract.
  • The Carolina Panthers have signed defensive end Frank Herron﻿, who was waived by the team earlier this offseason. In correlation to the Herron signing, the Panthers also announced they waived DE Kendall Donnerson﻿.
  • The Tennessee Titans announced they have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Christian DiLauro﻿.
  • The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins﻿, the team announced.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals have acquired linebacker Joe Bachie via waivers.
  • The Los Angeles Rams have signed cornerback Kareem Orr﻿.
  • The Washington Football Team have signed veteran tight end Ricky Seals-Jones﻿.
  • The Seattle Seahawks have signed tight end Cam Sutton﻿.
  • The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver ﻿Lance Lenoir﻿ and released wideout Tre Walker.
  • Detroit Lions defensive tackle ﻿Joel Heath﻿ tore his ACL is out for the upcoming 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Heath was doing bag drills during an individual period when he was injured, Pelissero added. Heath previously played for the Texans.

