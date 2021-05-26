Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Fabulous of foot, clutch in all weathers, Adam Vinatieri has concluded a storied career cluttered with Super Bowl championships, game-winning makes and more points than any other man to don a pair of shoulder pads after more than two decades.

In the aftermath of a 2019 campaign marked by uncharacteristic struggles and a lingering injury, Vinatieri didn't play in 2020 and has now announced he plans to retire.

The all-time great booter made the long-anticipated announcement Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show, delivering the news on his former longtime teammate's show.

"Put it this way, hey let me see, today's, what Wednesday, by Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it hear first," said Vinatieri, who would be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.

As Vinatieri, to many the greatest kicker of all-time, retires after more than two decades of NFL chronicle, he does so as the only kicker having converted 250-plus field goals with multiple franchises (336 with the Colts; 263 with the Patriots).

Kickers come and kickers go in the NFL as great days are expected and off-days lead to releases -- and that's what's made Vinatieri such a special standout in the often overlooked world of special teams.

Calling it a career at 48, Vinatieri played roughly half his days (24 seasons) in the NFL.

Along the way, he kicked and converted and clutched up during a glorious career that included four Super Bowl championships -- three with the Patriots and one with the Colts, as he shared locker rooms with all-time great quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Brady was but 19-years-young when a 22-year-old Vinatieri made his NFL debut in 1996.

Neither Joe Burrow﻿, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, nor Trevor Lawrence, the 2021 top pick, was even born when Vinatieri was a rookie and beginning a career that would include a trio of All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections.